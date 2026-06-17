AI agents, apps, and data models built on the Cognite AI and Data Platform help operations and supply chain teams increase resiliency, reduce costly decision latency, and protect margins

Cognite, a global leader in Industrial AI, today announced the launch of its Integrated Supply Chain offering. This new solution area extends the Cognite AI and Data Platform beyond the plant, equipping industrial teams with real-time visibility, insights, and cross-functional context to finally bridge the long-standing data gap between production and supply chain operations. Unifying these siloed teams empowers organizations to respond faster and smarter to internal or external disruptions, execute adaptive pivots, and better protect margins.

The divide between production and supply chain operations has increased over time, as competing KPIs, organizational initiatives, and specialized software further fragment decision-making processes. As a result, any operational disruption can force costly, reactive firefighting; supply chain penalties; and production stalls, where slow decision making can cost up to 5% of top-line revenue or over $50M annually for a $1B organization[1].

"Right now, manufacturers are trying to drive operational resilience and protect margins however they can. There's a huge opportunity to drive efficiency by strengthening real-time, context-rich insights and communication between the carpeted and uncarpeted floors," said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. "Integrated Supply Chain is a natural extension of the Cognite AI and Data Platform that fills the critical data gap between traditional manufacturing systems and pure-play supply chain vendors. We are unlocking value with an integrated 'Source Make Deliver' framework that empowers industrial heroes to take action before money burns."

Cognite's new Integrated Supply Chain offering bridges these information gaps. By unifying data from both inside and outside the facility into a real-time industrial knowledge graph, Cognite equips teams across procurement, distribution, and plant operations with AI-driven insights into supply chain and production dynamics. Instead of discovering a shortage or a non-conformity at the end of a production run, for example, these teams finally have the right data at the right time to spot the issue early and collaborate on the solution.

Key platform capabilities include:

Productized Connectors: Efficiently consolidates and contextualizes disparate planning systems, ERPs, execution solutions (WMS, TMS), external data insights, and cloud data lakes without disrupting core operations.

Efficiently consolidates and contextualizes disparate planning systems, ERPs, execution solutions (WMS, TMS), external data insights, and cloud data lakes without disrupting core operations. Extended Semantic Data Models Packaged and supported for supply chain, models seamlessly integrate directly with production and maintenance-centric data models.

Packaged and supported for supply chain, models seamlessly integrate directly with production and maintenance-centric data models. Packaged AI Agents and Workflows: Grounded in operational context to evaluate live constraints across production, supply chain, logistics, and fulfillment, new capabilities put data and insights instantly at operator fingertips and can, in many cases, reduce root-cause analysis timelines from weeks to minutes and allow for robust deployment of agentic-based adaptive planning.

"Cognite's deep roots in complex data sets, rich data modeling capabilities, and agentic industrial AI make them well-suited to address the current gap between production and supply chain operations that many manufacturers face," said Simon Ellis, Group Vice President, IDC. "Bridging this gap demands a semantically rich, real-time operational layer capable of supporting both AI agents and AI-native applications that can leverage workforce expertise and trusted context. With this unique approach, industrial organizations can work toward an optimized balance between Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and on-time, in-full (OTIF) that maximizes operational returns while delivering faster, more resilient outcomes for customers."

To accelerate adoption of the new Integrated Supply Chain offering, Cognite is collaborating with Deloitte and FourKites.

"Industrial enterprises have long struggled with the latency between factory floor realities and supply chain execution," said Paul Delesalle, EMEA Supply Chain Network Operations Practice Leader at Deloitte. "We are seeing a clear industry trend: organizations that break down silos between production and supply chain operations unlock significant competitive advantages. Real-time visibility into integrated supply chain and production dynamics enables better decision making across plan-source-make-deliver. This unified approach drives operational resilience, reduces costs, and creates a more agile, responsive enterprise. The organizations leading in this space are fundamentally transforming how they compete."

"A delay in transit is never just a logistics problem. It ripples into production lines, inventory positions, and customer commitments. By connecting FourKites with Cognite's industrial AI and data platform, our customers can finally see that full chain of impact in real time and act on it before it costs them time or margins. This is how supply chains move from reacting to disruption to staying ahead of it," said Mathew Elenjickal, CEO of FourKites.

To learn more about how Cognite is empowering the industrial workforce, visit www.cognite.com.

About Cognite

Cognite makes AI work for industrial companies. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power and renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial AI platform that makes it easy for all decision makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

[1] "The 2026 Supply Chain Resilience AI Adoption Study" (also released under the title 2026 Retail Resilience AI Adoption Study) here: https://briefglance.com/articles/retails-latency-tax-slow-decisions-costing-industry-billions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616124813/en/

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