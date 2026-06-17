NEET Numbers & Benefits Pressure Could Tumble If Skills Gap is Filled - Says Enginuity

Closing the skills gap could unlock up to 300,000 apprenticeships a year

LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of NEETs and the UK's benefit bill could fall within 3 years, if government and industry manage to close the skills gaps and shortages that plague our economy, leading skills charity Enginuity has said.

A new report from Enginuity, the former Sector Skills Council for engineering and manufacturing, SEMTA, to be released on Wednesday, 17 June, shows that the skills gap in the engineering and manufacturing sector is costing the UK more than £5Billion a year - and if not addressed with urgency, will cast further adrift the 'lost generation' identified by Alan Milburn.

The report, entitled Mind the Gap, says that the sector faces a 'perfect storm' of interrelated factors which will only make matters worse over time.

The £5Billion lost annually to skills shortages represents a major missed opportunity.

Based on typical starting salaries in the sector, it would be equivalent to supporting over 300,000 apprenticeships each year - a scale of intervention that could materially reduce the number of those not in education, employment or training (NEET) by 30% and help to reduce pressure on the benefits bill.

Ann Watson MBE, CEO of the charity Enginuity, which commissioned the report, said: "The findings highlight a significant productivity challenge for our sector, but also a clear opportunity. At a time when the UK is striving to boost growth, we cannot afford to see talent, investment and potential go to waste.

"We have a generation of young people struggling to access good work, employers crying out for skilled talent and growing economic inactivity placing increasing pressure on public finances. The solution is there in front of us.

"Government needs to take note of these findings and ensure they are reflected in efforts to remove barriers to growth and talent entering the sector through The Policy Centre for Supply Chain and SMEs: Powered by Enginuity, we will be feeding these findings and recommendations directly to government and working with them to bring about change."

The survey evidence, from SQW, demonstrates that skills challenges are particularly widespread among engineering and manufacturing SMEs.

Around half of the surveyed SMEs (small and medium-sized companies), reported skills-related issues in the past year, with 36% experiencing skills gaps and 35% reporting skills shortages.

Where skills gaps exist, firms estimate that around one in five employees are affected, while SMEs facing shortages typically report two to three hard-to-fill vacancies. SMEs report shortages in core technical and manual skills alongside growing gaps in digital, data and managerial capabilities.

These challenges are not confined to entry-level roles and are most commonly associated with lost productivity, with knock-on effects for turnover and future growth.

Based on survey evidence and economic modelling, it is estimated that skills-related challenges cost the engineering and manufacturing sector approximately £5.2Billion per year, equivalent to around 10 per cent of their annual output. At an individual business level, affected companies may be losing as much as 10% of their annual Gross Value Added (GVA), - equivalent to approximately £110,000 per company, per year.

Key findings

The sector faces a 'perfect storm' of interrelated factors driving skills gaps and shortages, with complex and non-linear interactions.

The ageing workforce can be considered the primary underlying factor: many skilled workers are approaching retirement, and too few young people are entering the sector to replace them. The resulting skills gaps and shortages are most acute in advanced technical roles.

The talent pipeline is thin. Too few young people and career changers choose engineering and manufacturing careers, often due to misinformation about pay and career prospects.

The key factors contributing to the pipeline being thin are the sector's image problem (engineering and manufacturing jobs are perceived as dirty and poorly paid), growing societal preferences and pressure to enter higher education, and young people's expectations about remote work and flexible hours, which are misaligned with the sector realities.

SMEs struggle to resolve the pipeline issues. They are severely time and resource constrained and are stuck in a vicious circle: skills gaps and shortages suppress productivity, reduce turnover and constrain budgets for training. This creates a feedback loop that deepens the shortages that SMEs already face.

Apprenticeships are perceived as a viable tool, but are expensive for SMEs because of the necessary inputs from more senior colleagues. Furthermore, as skill challenges deepen, firms increasingly compete for the same workers across and within sectors. This raises the risk of losing trained-up individuals to other SMEs and large companies.

The quality of available training is a major concern for SMEs. They report a 'postcode lottery' in provider quality, outdated course content, and delivery models that do not fit operational needs. SMEs prefer shorter, modular, and practical training, but current provision often requires costly time away from the workplace.



Half of the businesses and experts who contributed to this research believe that skill challenges will worsen over the next five years. A decisive and coordinated action is needed to address the information, signalling and coordination failures.

Note:

Annual gross value added (GVA) of the Manufacturing and Engineering sectors represents the value of goods and services produced by the sectors in a given year.

GVA represents a business's or sector's net contribution to the economy. It is calculated by subtracting the value of intermediate inputs (goods and services purchased by the relevant businesses) from the total value of output produced.

The study's central objective was to quantify the economic cost of skills-related challenges in terms of 'lost' GVA at the sector level i.e. the value of the additional goods and services that could be produced if the skills-related challenges were addressed.

www.enginuity.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faf0bd96-baec-4847-aaf4-a8afe6a4bb9d

Further details from Dan Kirkby dan@dkpr.co.uk 07785 392735