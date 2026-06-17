TOKYO, Japan, June 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) will add three new high-output models - GXE4.0D, GXE6.0D and GXE9.0D - to its eGX Series and begin supplying them to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers this fall, starting from Japan and expanding supply in stages into other regions such as Europe and the U.S.Building on its long history of providing power sources, including general-purpose engines, to OEMs of commercial-grade work equipment, Honda is now expanding its supply of electric power units to those OEMs.Honda will unveil three new models for the first time globally, at the 8th International Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement EXPO (CSPI 2026), which will be held from June 17 through 20 at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan.Since their introduction in 2021, eGX Series electric power unit models with a maximum output of 1.8 kW, have been adopted by work equipment manufacturers, primarily for small-sized equipment such as rammers and plate compactors. Leveraging unique advantages of electric power units, including low noise and zero exhaust emissions during use, work equipment powered by Honda eGX models is being utilized in work environments where reduced noise and exhaust emissions is required. This includes places where it is difficult to secure adequate ventilation, residential neighborhoods and nighttime construction sites. Furthermore, compared to conventional gasoline-powered engines, the eGX Series power units are easier to start and require less maintenance, such as routine servicing and replacement of consumable parts, which contributes to a reduction of the burden on operators and an improvement in work efficiency.In the meantime, for work equipment that requires higher power output, such as excavators and high-pressure washers, gasoline and diesel engines continue to be preferred, as the output of existing electric power units is insufficient for such applications.The three new high-output models, GXE4.0D, GXE6.0D and GXE9.0D, leverage motor components developed for Honda electric motorcycles and deliver maximum outputs of 3.7 kW, 6.0 kW, and 8.7 kW*1, respectively. These high-output models are suitable for construction and industrial equipment that require a higher power output range and will significantly expand the scope of applications for the eGX Series.Moreover, these new eGX Series models use Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP) swappable battery as their power source, enabling continuous use of the equipment by swapping a depleted battery for a pre-charged battery, which contributes to the reduction of operational downtime. Furthermore, the MPP can also be used to power Honda electric motorcycles such as BENLY e: and EM1 e: and as a standardized battery for a wide variety of electric equipment.Prior to today's announcement, Honda has supplied these high-output eGX power units and MPPs to some construction equipment manufacturers in Japan as validation models. Through their use in actual work sites, Honda has ensured that these eGX models deliver performance, durability, and usability at the level required for construction equipment. Building on the experience and insights gained through these pre-launch applications, Honda will introduce these new eGX Series models as mass-production models for global markets, designed to meet a diverse range of applications and market needs.Furthermore, by offering these new models as a system consisting of a separate motor unit, battery box, and interface unit, Honda enables work equipment manufacturers to design products with greater flexibility, thereby supporting electrification of their products.Honda will continue to contribute to the reduction of environmental impact of the construction and industrial sectors through the expansion of its lineup of electrified power products in the market.*1 Maximum output of motor unit aloneKey features of high-output eGX models - GXE4.0D, GXE6.0D and GXE9.0DMotor performance- Adopts a motor that shares components with Honda electric motorcycles and features an optimized magnetic circuit and structural design.- Inherits the reliability and durability proven by GX Series engines, and features a robust structure sufficient for construction equipment applications that require high vibration resistance and durability in various environments.- Features sufficient cooling performance to support continuous operation of high-output work equipment.- Complies with EU harmonized standards.High compatibility with Honda GX Series engines- In consideration of compatibility with GX Series engines, the size of the flange mounting area and shaft dimensions were made the same as those of the GX200 engine.Adoption of Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery- Adopts lithium-ion battery with a storage capacity of 1.3 kWh or more, which can be used as a power source for various electric mobility products and equipment applications.- The ability to swap a depleted battery for a pre-charged battery, enables users to continue working without any charging downtime.Convenience of electric power unit- The eGX power units enable clean and low-noise work in places where it is difficult to secure adequate ventilation such as inside underground tunnels, and work environments where maintaining quiet is required, such as during nighttime construction work in/near residential areas.- Starts easily with simple switch operation.- Reduces maintenance work (No need for various maintenance, parts replacement and cleaning work required for engines.)- Contributes to a reduction of substances with environmental impact (HC, NOx and CO2).Honda participation in the International Construction& Survey Productivity Improvement EXPO (CSPI)Driven by its desire to "help people daily lives with technology," Honda has been offering a wide variety of power products - including generators, lawn mowers and tillers - to fulfill the needs of customers around the world. In the area of power units, while providing general-purpose engines globally, Honda is also expanding its lineup of electric products in response to increasingly stringent environmental regulations, particularly in advanced nations.This year, Honda will exhibit for the first time at the Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement Expo (CSPI 2026), showcasing the eGX electric power unit series as well as commercial-grade electric products expected to be utilized at a wide range of worksites. The Honda booth will showcase initiatives Honda is taking to contribute to electrification in the construction and industrial sectors.Overview of CSPI 2026- Organizer: International Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement EXPO Executive Committee- Dates: June 17 - 20, 2026- Venue: Makuhari Messe Halls 1-8, Outdoor Exhibition Hall, Outdoor Exhibition Hall ANNEX, (in Chiba, Japan)- Official website: URLhttps://cspi-expo.com/- Honda booth location: Exhibition Hall 5, No. 15-41List of items to be on display at the Honda booth (plans):Power products (electric models)- eGX Series (GXE2.0H, GXE4.0D, GXE6.0D, GXE9.0D- Honda Mobile Power Pack e:- Honda Power Pod e:- Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:Power products (gasoline-powered engines)- iGX430 Concept model- iGX800Electric motorcycle model- GYRO CANOPY e:Products of other manufacturers equipped with eGX and Honda Mobile Power Pack e:- Electric micro excavator: PC01E-2 (Komatsu)- Electric hand guided roller: HV620evo (Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd.)- Self-propelled line marking machine: GM-601 (Gakunan Koki Co., Ltd.)- High-pressure washer: MKW1513MF (HMPP concept) (Maruyama Mfg. Co., Inc.)- Light tower: LB20LM-H (Light Boy Co., Ltd.)- Light tower: LED Field Light F1 (Nissei Industries Co., Ltd.)- Light tower: PL-241SLB (Denyo Co., Ltd.)- Charger: Compact battery swapping unit (Gachaco Inc.)Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.