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WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 08:07
14,000 Euro
-9,68 % -1,500
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90015,50008:43
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 08:24 Uhr
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Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Accelerates Global Leadership In AI Factories, Infrastructure At Europe's VivaTech

TAIPEI and PARIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (TWSE:2317), the world's largest artificial intelligence server provider, accelerated its global leadership in AI factories and sovereign AI infrastructure by showcasing at VivaTech its end-to-end integration capabilities that also stand up the world's most state-of-the-art, rack-scale AI supercomputer.

Considered Foxconn's European debut and a nod to Europe's biggest startup and tech event, the world's largest electronics manufacturer brought the cutting-edge technology including NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, NVIDIA HGX platforms and NVIDIA MGX architectures, as well as two of its electric vehicles and advances in humanoid robotics.

"Foxconn is connecting with transformation opportunities and diversified business models across European industries. By fostering technology collaboration with industry, start-ups, government and academia, we strengthen our Build-Operate-Localize presence in Europe," said Foxconn Vice President and Spokesperson James Wu, referring to the Group's innovative BOL business model that supports local communities.

Underscoring the market's importance, Foxconn, with partners Bull of France, a leader in advanced computing and AI, and NVIDIA also announced a strategic milestone to build the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform from Europe that will commercialize under the Bull brand.

At Foxconn Booth 2B41, the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 represents the next frontier of Agentic AI. On display, as well, were NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 and NVIDIA MGX 4U system, affirming the Group's manufacturing strengths in high-density AI racks, compute trays, liquid cooling, power delivery, and system integration. Moreover, with its dedicated business unit for AI supercomputing & cloud operations, Visionbay.ai - which is an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) - the Group showed end-to-end solutions that cover the full stack AI factory operations to technical services and application ecosystems.

For the first time in Europe, the public can see and sit in two modern EVs offered by Foxconn unit FOXTRON Vehicle Technologies under a Contract Design and Manufacturing Service, or CDMS, business model. A MODEL B sporty crossover - being sold in Taiwan under the BRIA brand - and a MODEL D lifestyle multipurpose utility vehicle represent the Group's capabilities in EV platforms, complete vehicle design, smart cockpits and advanced electronic/electrical (E/E) architectures.

Meanwhile, a wheeled humanoid demonstrates dual-arm collaboration for precision assembly tasks. The embodied intelligence is derived from actual factory scenarios, combining simulation-based training with on-site iteration to enable rapid deployment and scalable rollout across manufacturing facilities.

About VivaTech here.

About Foxconn here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-accelerates-global-leadership-in-ai-factories-infrastructure-at-europes-vivatech-302802860.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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