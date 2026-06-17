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WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 08:13
0,492 Euro
-4,38 % -0,023
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4920,51708:43
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 08:26 Uhr
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Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(S) In Company

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd | Company announcement | June 17, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FIN-FSA)

1. Identity of the issuer:
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
? An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights
? An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
? An event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights
? Other (please specify): Click here to enter text.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:
Bank of America Corporation

City and country of residence:
Wilmington, DE, United States of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
-

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
12.6.2026

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.12

9.99

10.11

206,411,888

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.13

10.07

10.20

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000153309

0

246,335

0

0.12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

SUBTOTAL A

246,335

0.12

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Rights of Use

n/a

n/a

n/a

20,374,993

9.87

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

245,294

0.12

-

-

-

-

-

-

SUBTOTAL B

20,620,287

9.99

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of Click here to enter a date.

10. Additional information:



Done at London, United Kingdom on 15.6.2026.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1178486

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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