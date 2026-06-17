French heat pump manufacturer Terris Energy has expanded its hybrid heat pump portfolio with the introduction of a new 60 kW version of its T-DUO monobloc heat pump system, complementing the existing 90 kW model already available on the market. "The T-DUO hybrid heat pump is currently marketed in France both directly by Terris Energy," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting that the system is primarily intended for collective heating and domestic hot water production, covering both new-build and renovation projects. "Target applications include multi-unit residential buildings ...

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