Can large-scale photovoltaic plants offer attractive long-term electricity deals to industrial consumers whose load profiles fluctuate by tens of megawatts within minutes? The Applied Systems Engineering division of the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation (Fraunhofer IOSB-AST) examined this question in an analysis for German steel manufacturer Stahlwerke Thüringen GmbH (SWT). The study aimed to identify the threshold price at which sourcing solar power via a long-term "pay-as-produced" power purchase agreement (PPA) becomes economically viable for an ...

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