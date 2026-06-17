LINSOUL INC: ZiiGaat x Vivir Digital RUMBA: Graphene Dynamic Driver IEM With Balanced and Engaging Sound

Featuring a 10mm graphene dynamic driver with a dual-cavity acoustic design for fast transients, deep bass, and enhanced clarity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / ZiiGaat, in collaboration with Vivir Digital, announces the launch of the RUMBA, a precision-tuned dynamic driver in-ear monitor designed for balanced sound and versatile use. Developed with the expertise of one of Mexico's most popular audiophile reviewers, the RUMBA delivers a refined tonal signature with enhanced responsiveness, clarity, and musical engagement.

Balanced and Engaging Tonal Signature

The RUMBA is tuned with a new acoustic strategy to achieve a sound that is both balanced and engaging for a wide range of listeners. The sub-bass is well-extended with approximately 10dB of bass presence, delivering impactful yet controlled low-end performance. A gradual decay into the low-mids ensures a rich and textured sound, complemented by warm and expressive mids that enhance vocal performance.

The treble response is carefully shaped with a 2.8kHz pinna compensation to align with natural human hearing, providing clarity and presence. A smooth and extended treble roll-off further enhances air, micro-detail retrieval, and soundstage openness without introducing harshness.

Graphene Dynamic Driver and Dual-Cavity Acoustics

At the core of the RUMBA is a 10mm graphene diaphragm dynamic driver. Known for its exceptional rigidity and lightweight properties, graphene enables faster transient response, improved resolution, and reduced distortion compared to traditional diaphragm materials.

The driver is paired with a newly engineered dual-cavity acoustic structure, designed to optimize airflow and pressure control. This design improves diaphragm responsiveness and ensures tighter, more controlled bass reproduction while maintaining consistency across the frequency range.

Crafted With Precision

The Rumba features a precision-printed composite polymer resin shell that is both durable and comfortable for long listening sessions. Each unit undergoes strict quality control, with drivers individually measured and matched to ensure accurate channel balance.

The faceplates are hand-poured and uniquely decorated, giving each unit a distinct and artisanal appearance.

Versatile Performance for Music and Gaming

The RUMBA is designed to deliver accurate, responsive, and expressive sound across multiple use cases. Its balanced tuning makes it suitable for all music genres, while its fast transient response and detailed presentation also make it ideal for competitive gaming scenarios that require precise sound positioning.

Suggested Usage Scenario

The RUMBA is designed for listeners seeking a balance of musicality and technical performance.

Genres: Vocal, Pop, Hip-hop

Usage: Audiophiles, Gaming, Commuting

Product Technical Information

Model: ZiiGaat x Vivir Digital RUMBA

Driver: 10mm Dual-Cavity Dynamic Driver

Diaphragm Material: Graphene

Impedance: 32O

Rated Power: 5mW

Maximum Power: 10mW

Sensitivity: 109dB (1kHz / mW)

Frequency Response: 10Hz-22kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion: <0.5% (1kHz)

Channel Imbalance: <1.5dB

Connector: 0.78mm 2-Pin Detachable Cable

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Marketing Team

marketing@ziigaat.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ziigaat-x-vivir-digital-rumba-graphene-dynamic-driver-iem-with-ba-1178489