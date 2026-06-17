Researchers from Cornell University have assessed the sustainability potential of integrating advanced perovskite tandem PV into agrivoltaic lettuce production in the United States. Their "farm-to-fork" life-cycle assessment focuses on perovskite-silicon (P-S) and perovskite-perovskite (P-P) tandem technologies, and compares them with a baseline of conventional silicon PV. "We look at agrivoltaics not only as a solar deployment question or an on-farm crop-yield question, but as an integrated food-energy-water system," said corresponding author Fengqi You to pv magazine. "To our knowledge, this ...

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