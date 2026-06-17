Navitas Solar, an India-based PV module manufacturer, has announced plans to invest around INR 1,500 crore ($181.1 million)in a 3.6 GW solar cell manufacturing facility and a pilot wafer and ingot production line in Gujarat, as part of its backward integration strategy. The project will be implemented in phases, with the first phase scheduled for commissioning in 2027. Further capacity additions are planned thereafter, subject to market conditions and project readiness. Civil works covering more than 92,200 m2 are currently underway. The company said it has secured a technology tie-up for the ...

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