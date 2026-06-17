The company's first tiered subscription service delivers differentiated analytics, providing deeper visibility and control across growing device fleets for IT teams globally

Owl Labs, the leader in 360-degree AI-powered video conferencing and hybrid collaboration technology, today announced Owl 360 Services, its first subscription service built to meet the needs of IT administrators.

As organisations look to support hybrid work with deeper video enablement across more spaces, Owl 360 Services delivers three subscription tiers, offering dedicated support, centralised device management, proactive insights, and warranty coverage scaled to the size and complexity of the deployment.

From launch, every Owl Labs device worldwide, whether newly purchased or already owned, is enrolled in the Core tier at no additional cost, giving all customers built-in analytics from the start. The Enhanced tier, available for direct purchase globally from this summer, adds advanced analytics, dashboards, meeting record history, and API integrations. A premium Enterprise tier, offered exclusively through authorised Owl Labs channel partners, is available now in North America, with advanced analytics, dedicated account management, and four-year warranty coverage. All three tiers provide unique insights, including talk-time insights, meeting duration tracking, visibility into the most frequently used devices and rooms, bulk deployment capabilities, reliable update management, and improved device tracking.

"Owl 360 Services marks a major step forward in how enterprises support and scale hybrid work with Owl Labs," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "As organisations expand their use of Owl Labs technology across more meeting spaces, they need deeper intelligence and more centralised control to keep every room running smoothly. Owl 360 Services brings those capabilities together, helping IT teams support larger fleets, deploy devices at scale, and deliver a consistent, high-quality meeting experience across every space."

With Owl Labs' ease of deployment and real-time visibility into device health, usage, and performance, organisations can maximise uptime, stay ahead of technical issues, and make more informed purchasing decisions. For Owl Labs' channel partners, Owl 360 Services helps customers get more value from every deployment while supporting long-term growth. Owl Labs is also introducing API integrations with the Enhanced tier, connecting to third-party systems and dashboards and unlocking broader data feed capabilities across enterprise environments.

The 360 Services plan tiers include:

Core: Included at no additional cost with every Owl Labs device globally, whether newly purchased or already owned, Core provides remote management, standard support, and a two-year warranty.

Included at no additional cost with every Owl Labs device globally, whether newly purchased or already owned, Core provides remote management, standard support, and a two-year warranty. Enhanced: Available globally for direct purchase from this summer, Enhanced adds advanced analytics, dashboards, meeting record history, and API integrations. Pricing starts at $79 (USD) per device per year with scalable options for larger deployments.

Available globally for direct purchase from this summer, Enhanced adds advanced analytics, dashboards, meeting record history, and API integrations. Pricing starts at $79 (USD) per device per year with scalable options for larger deployments. Enterprise: Designed for larger, business-critical deployments, this tier includes four-year warranty coverage, expedited hardware replacement, on-site spare devices, a dedicated account manager, advanced analytics, dashboards, meeting record history, and priority support. It is available now through authorised Owl Labs channel partners in North America. Pricing starts at $149 (USD) per device annually, paid upfront as a four-year commitment.

The launch builds on Owl Labs' growing momentum as an enterprise-ready platform, including the recent Microsoft Teams certification of the enterprise-grade Meeting Owl 5 Pro device, which completed Owl Labs' full suite of certified peripherals alongside the Meeting Owl 4+, Meeting Owl 3, and Owl Bar. Together, the portfolio gives IT teams confidence that the Owl Labs device ecosystem meets the highest standards for deployment.

To learn more about Owl Labs 360 Services, visit owllabs.com. To find your local reseller, contact sales@owllabs.com.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organisations. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System software make meetings more inclusive and collaborative by levelling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl product line is the first AI-powered, WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever's speaking. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit OwlLabs.com.

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Contacts:

Louise O'Connell/Megan Hogg owllabs@clarity.global