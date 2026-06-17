Higher, Faster, Lighter: Fox ESS Unveils a Next-Level Brand Experience at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS is set to make a bold impact at Intersolar Europe 2026 with an expanded exhibition presence at Booth B1. 210, offering over 300? of space dedicated to new products, immersive brand storytelling, and its global campaign message: "The Champion's Choice."

Following the company's official rebrand, Fox ESS will establish a dedicated brand area at its booth in Europe for the first time. Designed to connect directly with visitors, the new space delivers an elevated, campaign-led experience, supported by rebranded gifts and a stronger focus on the story behind the company's next chapter in energy storage and solar power.

At the heart of this year's showcase is the Champion's Choice campaign, which combines the credibility of sports champions with recognition from prestigious organizations. After the campaign's first stop in Australia, Fox ESS signed Ian Thorpe, a five-time Olympic champion, last December. In March, Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira joined as an African Brand Ambassador.

Under the campaign slogan "Higher, Faster, Lighter," Fox ESS emphasizes its ambition to deliver better value for customers and partners through improved performance and innovation across its product ecosystem.

The company enters the show with momentum built on measurable achievements. Fox ESS delivered a record System Performance Index (SPI) of 97%, achieving top position and earning an Efficiency Class A storage ranking by HTW Berlin and AQUU Research. It also ranks No. 1 globally in Residential Energy Storage market share (2025) by S&P Global Energy, has been named Leading Enterprise 2026 by Forbes China, and received Top Brand PV recognition for inverters & storage from EUPD.

In addition, Fox ESS will unveil new solutions across project scales, including commercial offerings such as G-Max Plus, Three Phase Hybrid Inverter H3 Plus, all-in-one residential solutions PQ-H3-Ultra, EV Charger A-Lite Series, and all-in-one residential micro storage system AVO28 Avocado. The new product launches will take place at the booth each day during the exhibition.

To meet rising demand, Fox ESS marked a milestone on June 1 by launching the Phase II factory on 69 mu (46,000 m²). Further expansions are planned, with the ambition to scale annual capacity to 50 GW in the future.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/higher-faster-lighter-fox-ess-unveils-a-next-level-brand-experience-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302802494.html