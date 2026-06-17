Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, is pleased to announce its participation in the BIO International Convention 2026, taking place June 22-25 in San Diego, California.

Defence's team will be available throughout the conference to meet with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, investors, and potential strategic collaborators interested in exploring partnership opportunities involving Defence's proprietary Accum platform.

Accum is designed to enhance intracellular delivery by promoting endosomal escape and improving delivery to target cellular compartments. The platform is being applied across multiple therapeutic modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceutical drug conjugates (RDCs), where efficient intracellular delivery remains a critical challenge.

Defence is actively seeking partnerships with innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, biosimilar developers, and technology providers interested in leveraging Accum to unlock additional value from their therapeutic programs. Partnership opportunities include the development of novel Accum-enabled ADCs, enhancement of biosimilar products, revitalization of existing or discontinued assets, and co-development of advanced delivery and linker technologies. Accum can be incorporated into ADC programs without restarting the engineering process, enabling integration at any stage of development, from discovery through clinical evaluation.

"BIO International Convention is one of the most important gatherings for the global biotechnology industry, bringing together innovators, investors, and pharmaceutical leaders from around the world," said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "For Defence, it provides a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of our Accum platform and engage with organizations seeking innovative approaches to improve the delivery and effectiveness of advanced therapeutics. We look forward to meeting with potential partners and exploring opportunities to create value through collaborations."

Companies interested in scheduling a meeting with Defence during BIO 2026 are encouraged to contact the Company in advance through the BIO Partnering platform or by reaching out directly to the Defence team at info@defencetherapeutics.com.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting-edge science and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301748

Source: Defence Therapeutics Inc.