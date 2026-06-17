Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 17-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 17/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC Series 16 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 22/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3405659XXX -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Multi Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 17/06/2046; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD1,000,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3406853XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Floating Rate Senior Notes due 17/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3405674XXX -- securities 3.320% Senior Notes due 17/06/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3405674XXX -- securities Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 4.93% Notes due 17/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3412691XXX -- securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 3.084% Covered Bonds due 17/06/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3412551XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 431934 EQS News ID: 2347462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)