BON CHARGE launches The BON CHARGE Method, an immersive guided wellness experience led by personal trainer to the stars

Previously reserved for A-list clientele, Flik Swan's elite training is now accessible across four complimentary environment-led experiences in collaboration with the premium wellness company

Sydney, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

17 June 2026, New York, United States: With demand for wellness technology rising across the US, today, premium wellness brand BON CHARGE and personal trainer to the stars, Flik Swan, launched The BON CHARGE Method. The new guided wellness experience available on YouTube is designed to build lasting elite recovery and biohacking rituals into daily life.

The launch represents an evolution for the brand and a long-term educational platform for shaping the future of lifestyle routines through redefining how wellbeing technologies are experienced. The first four complimentary environment-led experiences focus on expert movement, breathwork, performance, relaxation and beauty for time-poor Americans.

Designed for wellness exploration, it incorporates cutting-edge science-backed wellness tools in immersive guided practices that help people achieve greater consistency and deeper transformation at home. Led by Flik Swan it provides professional expertise which is reserved for A-list clientele, including international supermodels and Hollywood actresses.

It arrives amid a rapid surge in popularity for wellness technologies, as BON CHARGE's Global Wellness Trend Report 2026 surveyed 2,000 US adults, revealing 31% of adults have used red light therapy, rising to over half (53%) among those aged 18-34. Meanwhile, emerging technology, PEMF has seen rapid adoption with 66% of US users starting in the past year.

Flik Swan, a renowned professional dancer, has over 25 years working in movement, performance and health. She has performed with The Royal Shakespeare Company and for multiple West End shows, including, Chicago, Grease and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Outside of this, her credits include being the dance and body double for Lily James in the film, Cinderella, and her role as the showgirl, Myrna in Doctor Who.

Now accessible to a wider audience through The BON CHARGE Method, health enthusiasts can build their ideal set-up at home with their preferred wellness routines behind each session. Experience expert guidance from the award winning fitness instructor who provides a refined alternative to high impact workouts utilising her performance background for an approach rooted in posture, control and functional strength.

Experiences:





360 Sculpt

Designed specifically around the Red Light Panel, biohackers and wellness explorers can experience a 360 Sculpt workout that delivers full body red light coverage and techniques designed to improve performance.



Sound Bath Meditation

Guided recovery experience with the Infrared PEMF Mat, blending sound, breathwork and deep rest. Best utilised for evening wind-down rituals by using low-frequency 1-30Hz PEMF settings to support moments of calm, relaxation and reset.





Sculpt & Stretch

A restorative new category of wellness exploration combining performance and recovery utilising the Red Light Therapy Blanket. Designed for time-poor Americans, this daily wellness ritual focuses on light, mobility, flexibility and movement.





Skin Manifestation

A luxury at-home experience inspired by modern wellness retreats that supports skin appearance. It combines clinically studied red and near-infrared light wavelengths from the Red Light Face Mask with expert breathwork and relaxation techniques.





With modern life disrupting biology, BON CHARGE is helping people reconnect with the rhythms the body already understands with its science-backed wellness tools. Hosted in luxury wellness facilities and monthly community wellbeing experiences, The BON CHARGE Method builds on this by creating immersive experiences that integrate wellness into everyday life.





To experience complimentary access to The BON CHARGE method, please visit BON CHARGE's YouTube channel.





ENDS





For more information or sample requests, please contact boncharge@5wpr.com.





Notes to Editors

BON CHARGE Global Wellness Tech Trend Report 2026. Research conducted by Opinium. Global consumer survey of 7,000 adults across the UK, USA (2,000 respondents), UAE and Australia, conducted in December 2025. To find out more, please visit, https://boncharge.com/pages/wellness-tech-report-2026.





ABOUT BON CHARGE

Founded in 2017 by Katie and Andy Mant, BON CHARGE offers science-backed technology designed to restore the biological signals modern environments have removed, supporting your body needs for optimal sleep, recovery, beauty and wellbeing. From light exposure to recovery technologies, BON CHARGE helps people reconnect with the rhythms the body already understands, rather than forcing health through discipline alone. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, every product is rooted in rigorous scientific research and designed to help individuals achieve their wellness goals. Modern Life Disrupts Biology. BON CHARGE Restores It. For more information, visit boncharge.com.





ABOUT Flik Swan

Flik Swan holds an advanced qualification in Functional Nutrition & Lifestyle Medicine and is a fitness trainer with over 25 years working in movement, performance and health. With an elite professional career in dance and performance, she combines her background to apply a unique framework to the way we live, recover and thrive. Flik works with private clients who value an intelligent, evidence-informed and sustainable approach to their health, physical transformation and how they live. Experienced in vitality, metabolic health, strength, recovery, sleep optimisation and hormonal health, she works with private clients as a certified sound healing practitioner, mat pilates instructor and intermittent fasting coach. For more information, visit, flikswan.com or follow @flikswan on Instagram.

Contact Info



BON CHARGE

jack@boncharge.com