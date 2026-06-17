DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EPAB) Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.2299 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65143706 CODE: EPAB ISIN: LU2195226XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB Sequence No.: 432031 EQS News ID: 2347826 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 17, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)