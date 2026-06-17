DJ Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (EAHG) Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.8543 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18733 CODE: EAHG ISIN: LU2368674XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG Sequence No.: 432013 EQS News ID: 2347790 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)