DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (GILH) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3163 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 865987 CODE: GILH ISIN: LU3019781XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3019781XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILH Sequence No.: 432006 EQS News ID: 2347776 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)