DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.1417 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1372099 CODE: INFU ISIN: LU1390062XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU Sequence No.: 431993 EQS News ID: 2347750 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)