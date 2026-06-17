DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV) Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1037440 CODE: EDIV ISIN: LU0959210XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0959210XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV Sequence No.: 431977 EQS News ID: 2347718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)