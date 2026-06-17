DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 546.619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166328 CODE: JPHU ISIN: LU1681039XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 431950 EQS News ID: 2347664 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)