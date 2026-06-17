DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 331.1495 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 119853 CODE: WLDU ISIN: FR0011669XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU Sequence No.: 431942 EQS News ID: 2347648 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)