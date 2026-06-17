DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD (CU2G) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 943.8768 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191633 CODE: CU2G ISIN: LU1681042XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G Sequence No.: 432069 EQS News ID: 2347908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)