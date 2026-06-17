DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 14.2423 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26501932 CODE: CJ1P ISIN: LU2668197XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P Sequence No.: 432085 EQS News ID: 2347940 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)