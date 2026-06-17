Former Amazon Director Brings Retail and AI Expertise to Accelerate European Growth

ShipStation Global, the leading intelligent logistics platform for small and mid-sized shippers, today announced the appointment of Mark Honeyben as SVP and Managing Director, Europe. Based in London, Honeyben will lead ShipStation Global's brands across Europe, including Metapack, ShipStation and Packlink. He joins from Amazon, where he spent more than 16 years in executive commercial and operations roles.

At Amazon, Honeyben most recently served as Director for the UK and Europe, leading retail commercial and supply chain operations. He drove AI adoption across the business, delivering significant operational savings at scale. Earlier in his Amazon career, he led the UK launch of the PrimeNow delivery service. He also served as EU Director for Entertainment Media, where he held full profit and loss responsibility for a team of more than 140 people.

"Mark is exactly the right leader for ShipStation Global as we step into our next phase of growth," said Tom Madine, Chief Executive Officer of ShipStation Global. "He brings more than 16 years of experience leading complex retail operations and applying AI at real scale. Our customers are navigating an increasingly complex delivery landscape and they deserve solutions with the ambition to help them stay ahead. Mark has the experience and the instincts to make sure we deliver that."

"ShipStation Global brings together an exceptional portfolio of brands across Europe," said Mark Honeyben, SVP and Managing Director, Europe, ShipStation Global. "Together, they give retailers the tools and intelligence to turn delivery into a genuine competitive advantage. I have seen first-hand what the right delivery and logistics solutions can do for a business. The opportunity here is significant, and I am excited to work alongside our customers and the teams across Europe to drive real impact."

Find out how ShipStation Global is powering businesses with intelligent shipping and logistics solutions at www.shipstationglobal.com.

About ShipStation Global

ShipStation Global is the #1 intelligent logistics platform for small and mid-sized shippers. We power millions of businesses and billions of shipments annually, giving growing companies the scale, technology, and expert support they need to use logistics as a competitive advantage. We operate a portfolio of trusted brands across shipping, freight, and fulfillment, with a commitment to building the most comprehensive end-to-end logistics platform in the market. Because when logistics works, businesses win. ShipStation Global brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Metapack, Packlink, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics, and BLX Logistics. Learn more at www.shipstationglobal.com.

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media@shipstation.com