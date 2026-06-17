ID UNLIMITED, a European leader in premium equipment personalisation and embellishment services for sports clubs, leagues and global sports brands, has signed an agreement to acquire Jetsport A/S ("Jet Sport"), a provider of personalisation and customisation services headquartered in Viborg, Denmark, specialised in sportswear and workwear. Jet Sport marks the first acquisition under ID UNLIMITED's international expansion strategy since partnering with TowerBrook Capital Partners in April this year. The transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Founded in 1971, Jet Sport is a family-owned business with over five decades of experience in textile embellishment. The company serves sports clubs, sporting goods retailers, workwear suppliers and industrial clients, providing high-quality screen prints, heat transfers and embroideries with approximately 140 employees. Jet Sport has built a reputation for quality, fast turnaround and technical innovation.

The acquisition strengthens ID UNLIMITED's capabilities in sports and workwear, two high-growth segments that complement the group's established position in professional sports personalisation, while advancing the consolidation of a fragmented European landscape. The transaction also brings ID UNLIMITED into the Nordic region for the first time, adding a Danish platform to its existing operations in Europe, Asia and North America.

Jocelyn Robiot, CEO of ID UNLIMITED, "Jet Sport is an outstanding addition to ID UNLIMITED. The company brings strong digital capabilities, a leading position in the Nordic market, and a highly talented team. Together, we will accelerate our growth and strengthen our position as the leading global platform for sports customization and embellishment."

Nichlas Mørk, CEO of Jet Sport, "Joining ID UNLIMITED is a natural next step for Jet Sport. We share the same entrepreneurial culture, customer focus, and growth ambitions. We are excited to continue our journey as part of a larger international platform and to contribute to the next phase of growth."

Edouard Peugeot, Managing Director, and Pierre-Louis Baverez, Senior Principal, at TowerBrook, "Jet Sport is an exciting first step in ID UNLIMITED's buy-and-build journey, expanding the platform into attractive adjacent segments while extending its footprint into the Nordic region. We are particularly pleased to see such strong momentum so soon into our investment in ID UNLIMITED, reflecting the quality of the management team and the significant consolidation opportunity in Europe and abroad."

About Jet Sport

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Viborg, Denmark, Jet Sport is a leading Danish provider of personalisation and customisation services specialised in amateur sports and workwear. The company is GOTS-certified and employs approximately 140 people.

www.jetsport.dk

About ID UNLIMITED

ID UNLIMITED is a leading provider of premium equipment personalization and embellishment services for the global sports industry. The company supplies logos, patches, names and numbers for sports apparel and works with leading clubs, leagues, retailers and global sports brands. Headquartered in France, ID UNLIMITED operates production and service sites across Europe, North America and Asia and distributes its products in more than 80 countries.

www.id-unlimited-group.com

About TowerBrook

TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is a modern value investor focused primarily on transforming services businesses across four sectors in Europe and North America: business services, consumer products and services, financial services and healthcare. It champions founders, entrepreneurs and management teams as they grow and transform their companies, helping them become long-lasting leaders in their industries. Informed by deep industry expertise, TowerBrook develops theses and then targets and invests with intentionality to build portfolios that deliver meaningful customer and shareholder value, and have a positive impact on society. TowerBrook invests through private equity, structured opportunities, growth and impact, and strategic partnerships, offering flexibility across the capital structure, and has over $30 billion of assets under management.

TowerBrook is co-headquartered in New York and London and takes an entrepreneurial, multinational, single-team approach. Since inception in 2000, it has invested in more than 125 companies on both sides of the Atlantic. TowerBrook is the first mainstream private equity firm to be certified as a B Corporation, demonstrating leadership in commitment to responsible business practices.

For more information visit www.towerbrook.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617475767/en/

Contacts:

Alec Ogden

alec.ogden@id-unlimited.co.uk