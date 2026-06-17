The most-deployed metadata cleaning engine in the practice of law is now available from Litera without the infrastructure burden

Litera, the legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, announced Clean+, the cloud-hosted evolution of Metadact Server. In the practice of law, where speed and volume are constant, every outbound email attachment carries hidden risk. A single missed scrub can expose privileged work, breach client confidence, or trigger a legal ethics inquiry. Clean+ (formerly Metadact Server) delivers server-grade metadata protection across every Outlook environment, on infrastructure Litera manages, with no server for IT to provision, patch, or maintain.

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Litera Clean+ brings server-grade metadata protection to the cloud, helping law firms remove hidden document data from outbound email attachments across Outlook environments without added IT infrastructure.

"The practice of law runs on trust, and hidden document data breaks it," said Joey Benedek, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Litera. "As AI accelerates how lawyers draft and collaborate, the volume of outbound documents is climbing and so is the risk. Clean+ gives IT leaders the server-class protection their firm depends on without the infrastructure burden that has always come with it."

As AI generates more documents faster, the volume of outbound documents is climbing while IT teams are asked to do more with less. Probabilistic AI tools cannot be trusted to decide what metadata stays and what gets stripped.

Litera addresses this with a fully hosted service that routes attachments through the Litera server, enforcing one policy across classic Outlook, new Outlook, Outlook for Mac, Outlook for Web, and mobile with no server to provision, patch, or maintain. Clean+ is built on a deterministic, rules-based engine refined over 30 years and trusted by 42% of the market (ILTA Tech Survey, 2025). No AI-first entrant can replicate that foundation, and when metadata mistakes are eliminated at the source, lawyers send legal advice with confidence and clients receive work that reflects the firm's standard.

Clean+ is part of a broader consolidation of the Metadact line under the Clean brand, giving firms a clear tier of protection for every deployment model: Clean Desktop (formerly Metadact Desktop), Clean Cloud (formerly Metadact in Litera One), Clean Server (formerly Metadact Server), and Clean+ (formerly Metadact Server in Litera One). It is available as a standalone package and included in Draft Advanced, the company's end-to-end AI drafting suite. Existing Metadact Server customers will receive dedicated migration support. General availability is June 30.

See demos of Clean+ at LegalTechTalk, June 17-18, 2026, in London.

For more information, visit: https://www.litera.com/products/clean

About Litera

Litera is the legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, built on 30 years of legal expertise that no AI startup can shortcut, and engineered for the decades ahead. The company combines purpose-built legal technology with Lito, its award-winning Legal AI agent, to Raise The Bar for the legal profession worldwide. With AI solutions spanning legal drafting, document comparison, contract review, knowledge management, business development, and more, Litera serves over 15,000 global customers and 2.3 million daily users, including 99% of the Am Law 100. Integrated directly into Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace across devices, Litera delivers the right data, in the right place, at the right time reducing context-switching so lawyers can practice law, not manage tools, while winning more business, driving efficiency and the deeper client relationships that fuel sustainable growth. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Litera Press Contacts:

Jared Albert

PR Communications Strategist

jared.albert@litera.com

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR, Inc. for Litera

twemett@broadpr.com

+1-617-939-3631