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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 10:18 Uhr
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Atradius N.V.: 83% of CEE suppliers affected by late payments, Atradius survey reveals

Survey findings highlight four key consequences for working capital. Reduced liquidity headroom is the most immediate impact, cited by about one third of businesses, followed by ongoing challenges in cash flow planning, and rising financing needs. Limited investment further reflects how constrained liquidity is beginning to affect longer term decisions. These trends also point to a greater use of trade credit as firms seek to sustain sales.

With higher financing needs, companies are increasingly turning to external financing to bridge cash flow gaps. However, higher borrowing costs might make this more difficult, adding another layer of strain to already stretched balance sheets.

Ungaro highlights how these forces may further intensify liquidity struggles:

"The result is a cycle of pressure, where weaker customer credit quality, delayed payments, and rising financing needs reinforce each other. If interest rates rise in this depressed economic environment, the cost of accessing external funding will increase just as firms depend on it more, which risks deepening liquidity constraints rather than easing them."

For more information, visit https://group.atradius.com/knowledge-and-research

Press contact:
Pavel Gómez del Castillo | pavel.gomezdelcastillo@atradius.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/83-of-cee-suppliers-affected-by-late-payments-atradius-survey-reveals-302800738.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.