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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 08:45 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood receives clearance from the Swedish Competition Authority for the divestment of Fresh Produce

Greenfood AB (publ) announces that the Swedish Competition Authority has cleared the previously announced divestment of Greenfood's Fresh Produce business to Dole Nordic AB.

As previously announced on 17 December 2025, completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including competition clearance. Following the clearance from the Swedish Competition Authority, the transaction is expected to be completed in early July.

Completion remains subject to customary closing conditions.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Asp, CFO
martin.asp@greenfood.se


This information is information that Greenfood AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 on 17 June 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.