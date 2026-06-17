Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood receives clearance from the Swedish Competition Authority for the divestment of Fresh Produce

Greenfood AB (publ) announces that the Swedish Competition Authority has cleared the previously announced divestment of Greenfood's Fresh Produce business to Dole Nordic AB.

As previously announced on 17 December 2025, completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including competition clearance. Following the clearance from the Swedish Competition Authority, the transaction is expected to be completed in early July.

Completion remains subject to customary closing conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Asp, CFO

martin.asp@greenfood.se





This information is information that Greenfood AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 on 17 June 2026.

