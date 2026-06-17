Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): Hedin Mobility Group appoints Ola Sjölander as Group CFO

Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) has appointed Ola Sjölander as Group CFO. He will assume the position on 17 August 2026, succeeding Per Mårtensson, who will transition into an advisory role as Senior VP Finance.

Ola Sjölander has more than 25 years of experience in senior finance roles in the automotive industry. He most recently served as Global Regional CFO at Polestar Performance AB, and prior to that held several senior positions within Volvo Cars, including Vice President & CFO Americas, CFO Sweden and Head of Finance Commercial Operations.

The appointment strengthens Hedin Mobility Group's group-level finance function and marks a further step in its continued development. As Group CFO, Ola Sjölander will join Group Management and have an overall responsibility for the group's financial management and governance.

"Ola has a strong background from the international automotive industry and broad experience of financial management and control, as well as commercially oriented finance work. His experience and expertise will be a valuable addition to our efforts to continue developing as a strong European mobility group", says Anders Hedin, CEO of Hedin Mobility Group.

Per Mårtensson will transition into an advisory role as Senior VP Finance, with a focus on financial control. In this role, he will support the incoming CFO and provide strategic advice and support on financial and operational matters.

"With his long experience and deep knowledge of the group, Per will continue to play an important role in Hedin Mobility Group's development, while also providing valuable continuity", says Anders Hedin.

"Hedin Mobility Group has a strong position in the European mobility sector, with operations across several stages of the value chain and a significant presence in a number of European markets. It is truly inspiring to be joining the group, and I look forward to contributing my experience to strengthening the finance function and supporting the business in the group's continued development, with a focus on profitable growth", says Ola Sjölander.

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Press contact

Magnus Matsson

Global Communications Director, Hedin Mobility Group

+46 31 790 00 82

press@hedinmobilitygroup.com

About Hedin Mobility Group

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 13 countries. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.



Our operations consist of three main business areas:

In Distribution , we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts.

, we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts. In Retail , we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore.

, we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore. In Mobility Solutions, we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by providing and developing innovative services. Through Carplus, Unifleet, MABI Mobility and Hedin Supercharge, users are offered various flexible and modern mobility solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group's operations also include Hedin IT, which provides the Group with high-end operations, support and digital development, as well as strategic investments in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Slovakia, Lasingoo Sverige and Casi Group.



Read more on www.hedinmobilitygroup.com



Part of Hedin Group

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Hedin Construction group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB.



www.hedingroup.com

Image Attachments

Ola Sjolander