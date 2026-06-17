Sedana Medical AB: Mikael Haag takes office as new CFO of Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) today announces that Mikael Haag takes office as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management Team, effective 17 June 2026. The appointment of Mikael Haag was announced on 27 January 2026.

Mikael Haag succeeds Johan Spetz, who is leaving Sedana Medical to pursue a new career opportunity outside of the life sciences industry. Johan Spetz has held the position of CFO since March 2022 and has supported a smooth transition and handover.

Mikael Haag is an accomplished finance executive with more than 20 years of experience and a strong track record as CFO in both publicly listed and private equity-backed growth companies, including SmartOptics Group and Hive Streaming, and brings extensive experience in building and scaling businesses in the United States.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mikael to the Sedana Medical team. His experience is an excellent fit with our ambition to further expand our profitable European business while establishing a successful operation in the United States," said Johannes Doll, CEO of Sedana Medical.

"I am excited to join Sedana Medical at such an important stage in its development and look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth," said Mikael Haag, incoming CFO of Sedana Medical.

For additional information, please contact:

Johannes Doll, CEO, +46 (0)76 303 66 66

Johan Spetz, CFO, +46 (0)730 36 37 89

ir@sedanamedical.com

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) is a pioneer medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation. Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in Benelux, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Spain. In other parts of Europe as well as in Asia, Australia, Canada, and South- and Central America, the company works with external distributors.

Sedana Medical was founded in 2005, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SEDANA) and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.