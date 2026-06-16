GTT - 2026 combined shareholders' Annual General Meeting summary

GTT's 2026 combined shareholders' Annual General Meeting summary

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse - June 16, 2026. The combined shareholders' Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz) was held today, under the chairmanship of Philippe Berterottière, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders were not only able to attend the meeting in person, but also to follow it via a live video webcast on the company's website: http://gtt.fr/finance/shareholders-meeting. A replay of the meeting is available at the same address.

All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were approved.

During the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved in particular the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025 and the payment of a dividend of 8.94 euros per share, it being specified that an interim dividend amounting to 4.00 euros was paid on December 11, 2025. The balance due, i.e. 4.94 euros per share, will be paid on June 19, 2026, it being stipulated that the ex-dividend date will be June 17, 2026.

The AGM approved all elements of the compensation paid or allocated to the Corporate Officers for the 2025 financial year, and the following compensation policies were adopted:

the compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the period from January 1, 2026 to January 4, 2026,

the compensation policy of the Chief Executive Officer from January 5, 2026 onwards,

the compensation policy of the Chairman of the Board of Directors from January 5, 2026 onwards,

the compensation policy for the members of Board of Directors for the 2026 financial year.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company's shares and to carry out capital increases in connection with employee share ownership plans.

The Annual General Meeting also renewed the terms of office of Messrs. Philippe Berterottière, Pascal Macioce and Antoine Rostand as directors for a further four-year term.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of directors met and confirmed its decision of April 22 to renew the term of office of Mr. Philippe Berterottière as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of two years.

In addition, the 13th resolution relating to the compensation policy of the Chairman of the Board of Directors from January 5, 2026 onwards was adopted with 62.5% of votes in favour.

The Board of Directors recalls that this policy includes compensation in the form of a free allocation of shares intended to offset the forfeiture of performance shares incurred by Mr. Philippe Berterottière following the separation of the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in June 2024, even though he resumed the executive management of the Company between February 9, 2025 and January 5, 2026.

The Company engaged in dialogue with its shareholders ahead of the Annual General Meeting to outline the basis and terms of this compensation, which is not intended to be renewed in future compensation policies. The Board of Directors wishes to thank all shareholders with whom the Group has engaged in discussions over the past few weeks for their support for this policy, which enabled the allocation today, subject to the applicable requirements, of 5,507 performance shares to Mr. Berterottière.

Finally, following its meeting on June 10, 2026, the Board of directors decided to co-opt Ms. Sandra Lagumina as a director to replace Ms. Virginie Banet, who resigned, for the remainder of her term of office, i.e. until the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

A graduate of the École Nationale d'Administration and Sciences Po Paris and holder of a postgraduate diploma in public law and Common Market law (Université Paris I), Ms. Lagumina began her career at the French Council of State before holding several leading legal positions within ministerial offices and the Ministry of Economy and Finance. She then joined the Engie group from 2005 to 2016, where she held senior responsibilities, notably as General Counsel, then Chief Executive Officer of GRDF and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of several divisions. She joined Meridiam in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer and then Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Senior Partner at Argos since 2022, Sandra Lagumina was appointed Managing Partner on February 2, 2026. The ratification of this co-option will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors is thus composed of 9 Directors, of which 4 are women and 5 are men, and 7 are independent (i.e. 78%):

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman of the Board

Domitille Doat, Independent Director

Carolle Foissaud, Independent Director

Luc Gillet, Independent Director

Pierre Guiollot, Director

Sandra Lagumina, Independent Director

Pascal Macioce, Independent Director

Catherine Ronge, Independent Director

Antoine Rostand, Independent Director

The composition of the Board of Directors is in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

The results of the vote on each resolution of the Annual General Meeting will soon be available on GTT's website (www.gtt.fr) under Finance / Shareholders' meeting.

Financial agenda

Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2025 financial year: June 19, 2026

Publication of 2026 half-year results: July 28, 2026 (after close of trading)

2026 third-quarter activity update: October 23, 2026 (after close of trading)

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About GTT



GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

Media contact: communication@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 56 37

Investor relations contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64