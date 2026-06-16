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WKN: A2QNK3 | ISIN: US25432X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NW
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 09:55
32,200 Euro
-4,73 % -1,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 23:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Kroll Bond Rating Agency Issues "Positive" Ratings Outlook for Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dime") (NYSE: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency ("KBRA"), in a report dated June 16, 2026, issued a "Positive" ratings Outlook for Dime.

KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+ for Dime Commercial Bank.

According to the KBRA report, the ratings and "Positive" Outlook reflects management's successful execution of its operating strategies, notably its deposit gathering and loan portfolio diversification initiatives. These efforts have contributed to stronger earnings, improved capital and reserve levels, and a meaningfully lower investor CRE concentration. Funding and liquidity are notable strengths. The successful execution of the deposit-focused team strategy has generated more than $3 billion of core deposits since 2023, which allowed management to largely eliminate noncore funding sources and materially enhance on balance sheet liquidity.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As we continue to execute on our growth plan, we are pleased to receive a Positive ratings Outlook from Kroll."

ABOUT DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Commercial Bank, a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1)-

Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.