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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 00:24 Uhr
19 Leser
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Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BGI.UN) today announced a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The distribution will be paid on or before July 15, 2026 to holders of record on June 30, 2026.

Eligible holders of the Units ("Unitholders") may participate in the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund's website at https://privatewealth.brookfield.com/fund/brookfield-global-infrastructure-securities-income-fund Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). PSG is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://privatewealth.brookfield.com/fund/brookfield-global-infrastructure-securities-income-fund

Media enquiries
Rachel Wood: E rachel.wood@brookfield.com | T (212) 613-3490
Investor Relations: E privatewealth@brookfield.com | T (855) 777-8001

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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