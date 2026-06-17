KBC Ancora: Frederik Vandepitte steps down as CEO of the Cera Group

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 17 June 2026 (08.15 CEST)

Frederik Vandepitte steps down as CEO of the Cera Group

Leuven, 17 June 2026 (08:15 CEST) - The Boards of Directors of Cera Société de Gestion, statutory director of Cera, and Almancora Société de Gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, together with Mr. Frederik Vandepitte, CEO of Cera and KBC Ancora, announce that they have mutually agreed to end their collaboration. Frederik Vandepitte has served as managing director of the Cera Group since 1 February 2024.

Following careful deliberations, both parties have concluded that the time is right for each of them to take a next step. The Boards of Directors of Cera Société de Gestion and Almancora Société de Gestion thank Frederik Vandepitte for their collaboration and for his contribution to the Cera Group and KBC Ancora.

Continuity in day-to-day management is ensured. Marc De Ceuster and Franky Depickere, both longstanding members of the Day-to-Day Management Committee of Cera and KBC Ancora, will assume Frederik Vandepitte's responsibilities with immediate effect. Marc De Ceuster has been appointed permanent representative ad interim of the statutory directors within Cera and KBC Ancora respectively.

Cera and KBC Ancora can rely on their extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the Cera Group, the KBC Ancora Group and the KBC Group. The process of appointing a successor has been initiated.

Marc De Ceuster has been active within the Cera Group since 2019 and has been a member of the Day-to-Day Management Committee of Cera and KBC Ancora since 18 May 2023, as well as managing director of Cera Société de Gestion and Almancora Société de Gestion.

Franky Depickere has been a member of the Day-to-Day Management Committee of Cera and managing director of Cera Société de Gestion and Almancora Société de Gestion since 15 September 2006. He successfully led the Cera Group until Frederik Vandepitte succeeded him in 2024.

Mathilde Remy and Paul Demyttenaere, chairs of Cera Société de Gestion and Almancora Société de Gestion respectively: "We thank Frederik Vandepitte for his commitment and his contribution to the development of Cera and KBC Ancora. We wish him every success in his future professional career."

Frederik Vandepitte: "It has been an honour to lead these unique organisations. I am grateful that together we have taken important steps towards a future-proof organisation. The strength of collaboration, the anchoring of KBC and the belief in people and communities remain of great value to me. I wish the organisations, their employees, partners and all stakeholders every success in the chapters ahead."

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This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.cera.coop and www.kbcancora.be.

Cera SC and KBC Ancora SA, contact: Hilde Talloen

tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 79

Mob.: +32 (0)494 85 59 59

e-mail: hilde.talloen@cera.coop