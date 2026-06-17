From ESS News ndia added 4.6 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in the first quarter of 2026, a 939% increase from the 442.7 MWh installed in the previous quarter, according to Mercom India Research's "Q1 2026 India Energy Storage Landscape Report." The country's cumulative installed battery storage capacity reached 5.9 GWh as of March 2026. Standalone projects accounted for 73% of cumulative BESS capacity, followed by round-the-clock renewable energy projects combining solar, wind, and storage at 15%. Solar-plus-storage projects represented 11% of the total. Emerging configurations, ...

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