BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Change in Portfolio Management Arrangements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Change in Portfolio Management Arrangements



17 June 2026

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company") announces that it has been advised that Dan Whitestone, Managing Director and Head of BlackRock's Emerging Companies Team, has decided to leave BlackRock to take some time away from the industry.

Lead manager Roland Arnold will continue as sole manager of the portfolio and will also replace Dan as the Head of the BlackRock Emerging Companies Team. Roland will continue to be supported by the wider Emerging Companies Team which comprises three portfolio managers in total, including Matt Betts, who will provide input and ideas for the global small cap element of the portfolio. Ultimate decision making responsibility for UK and international names lies with Roland.

The Board has examined the proposed arrangements following Dan's departure and is satisfied that they remain appropriate for the Company, subject of course to the usual ongoing review.

Enquiries:

Lansons: 020 7294 3610



David Yovichic, Investec: +44 (0)20 7597 4952