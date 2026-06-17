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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.06.2026 10:36 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Change in Portfolio Management Arrangements

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Change in Portfolio Management Arrangements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Change in Portfolio Management Arrangements

17 June 2026

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company") announces that it has been advised that Dan Whitestone, Managing Director and Head of BlackRock's Emerging Companies Team, has decided to leave BlackRock to take some time away from the industry.

Lead manager Roland Arnold will continue as sole manager of the portfolio and will also replace Dan as the Head of the BlackRock Emerging Companies Team. Roland will continue to be supported by the wider Emerging Companies Team which comprises three portfolio managers in total, including Matt Betts, who will provide input and ideas for the global small cap element of the portfolio. Ultimate decision making responsibility for UK and international names lies with Roland.

The Board has examined the proposed arrangements following Dan's departure and is satisfied that they remain appropriate for the Company, subject of course to the usual ongoing review.

Enquiries:

Lansons: 020 7294 3610


David Yovichic, Investec: +44 (0)20 7597 4952

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.