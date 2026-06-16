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WKN: 860095 | ISIN: US5053361078 | Ticker-Symbol: LAZ
Frankfurt
17.06.26 | 09:11
34,400 Euro
+13,16 % +4,000
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S&P SmallCap 600
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35,20035,80011:37
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 22:15 Uhr
25 Leser
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La-Z-Boy Incorporated Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results Led By Retail Sales Growth And Broad-Based Margin Improvement; Finalizes Multiple Strategic Initiatives

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Retail segment written sales increased 11% and delivered sales increased 9%; GAAP and adjusted(1) operating margin improved versus prior year
    • Company-owned network grew by four stores; 230 company-owned store base now represents 61% of total 378 store network
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales down slightly, while adjusted operating margin improved versus prior year
  • GAAP operating margin of 7.2% and adjusted(1) operating margin of 9.9%, up 50 bps versus prior year
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.81 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $1.26
  • Completed strategic exit of American Drew and Kincaid wholesale casegoods businesses in May (subsequent to quarter end) and finalized U.K. supply chain restructuring in April
  • Established new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $300 million of Company stock, replacing prior program

Fiscal 2026 Highlights:

  • Delivered consolidated sales of $2.1 billion, up 1% versus prior year
  • Retail segment written sales increased 8% and delivered sales increased 6%
    • Added 15 newly opened stores and acquired 15 independent La-Z-Boy stores (both the largest annual expansions in company history)
  • Wholesale segment delivered sales were flat while delivering adjusted(1) operating margin improvement
  • GAAP operating margin of 6.1% and adjusted(1) operating margin of 7.1%
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $2.47 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $3.04
  • Generated $204 million in operating cash flow for the year, up 9% versus prior year
  • Strong capital deployment with $163 million reinvested back into the business through acquisitions and capital expenditures and $85 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
    • Fifth consecutive year of increasing quarterly dividend by 10%

MONROE, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported fourth quarter results for the period ended April 25, 2026. For the quarter, sales totaled $570 million, flat against the prior year comparable period. Operating margin improved to 7.2% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 9.9% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.81 on a GAAP basis and $1.26 on an adjusted(1) basis, both including a $0.16 impact from favorable discrete tax items.

Fourth quarter total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% versus a year ago. Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of both newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) were down 2%, a sequential improvement, and comparing favorably to the broader industry. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in April with positive trends continuing through May.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We are pleased with the strong finish to the fiscal year as our fourth quarter margin performance exceeded expectations driven by strong execution across our businesses. We continue to drive our own momentum and are playing offense, led by our Retail business expansion through new stores, acquisition of independent stores, and delighting consumers across our network. This growth has contributed to our solid results and market share expansion against an industry that remains soft. Our company-owned stores now total 230 across North America, an all-time high of 61% of our total network, and are a key pillar of our Century Vision strategy to grow La-Z-Boy brand reach."

Whittington added, "We continue to execute well across our Century Vision strategy, and are increasingly focused on our core, vertically integrated North American upholstery business where we have a clear right to win with consumers. Over the last year, we have successfully exited our wholesale casegoods businesses, streamlined our U.K. supply chain, are transforming our entire distribution and home delivery network, and we recently announced streamlining two additional smaller manufacturing plants into our larger U.S. plant network. These actions continue to optimize our enterprise to drive sustainable sales growth and margin expansion even against the current macroeconomic backdrop. As we approach our 100-year anniversary in March 2027, we will continue to drive forward with consumer-led innovation, Retail expansion, and digital transformation to position La-Z-Boy Incorporated for continued success in the next 100 years."

First Quarter Outlook:
Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "During the quarter, we executed well and continued to deliver on near-term expectations, while also investing for the future. While we continue to have a measured view of the external environment, we expect to continue to outperform the industry with first quarter sales in the range of $490-510 million, reflecting organic growth of up to 4% (excluding acquisitions and divestitures), and adjusted operating margin(2) in the range of 4.0-5.5%. Lastly, as a reminder, our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and operating margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week long plant shutdown."

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and
percentages)


Quarter Ended




Year Ended




4/25/2026


4/26/2025


Change


4/25/2026


4/26/2025


Change

Sales


$ 570,338


$ 570,871


- %


$ 2,126,635


$ 2,109,207


1 %














GAAP operating income


41,230


29,527


40 %


129,207


135,837


(5) %

Adjusted operating income


56,729


53,611


6 %


150,652


160,826


(6) %














GAAP operating margin


7.2 %


5.2 %


200 bps


6.1 %


6.4 %


(30) bps

Adjusted operating margin


9.9 %


9.4 %


50 bps


7.1 %


7.6 %


(50) bps














GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


33,273


14,931


123 %


101,985


99,556


2 %

Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


51,619


38,392


34 %


125,749


123,745


2 %














Diluted weighted average common shares


40,923


41,942




41,341


42,345
















GAAP diluted earnings per share


$ 0.81


$ 0.36


125 %


$ 2.47


$ 2.35


5 %

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 1.26


$ 0.92


37 %


$ 3.04


$ 2.92


4 %

Liquidity Measures:



Year Ended




Year Ended

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025

Free Cash Flow






Cash Returns to Shareholders





Operating cash flow


$ 204,106


$ 187,271


Share repurchases


$ 47,270


$ 77,930

Capital expenditures


(76,306)


(74,280)


Dividends


37,947


34,955

Free cash flow


$ 127,800


$ 112,991


Cash returns to shareholders


$ 85,217


$ 112,885


(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)








4/25/2026


4/26/2025

Cash and cash equivalents








$ 303,213


$ 328,449

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter:

  • Consolidated sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026 were flat at $570 million versus last year, as growth in our Retail business was offset by lower delivered volume in our Joybird business
  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 7.2% versus 5.2%
    • Consolidated adjusted(1) operating margin was 9.9% versus 9.4% last year, with the change primarily driven by 100 bps from our casegoods business (due to favorable inventory adjustments and pricing before the divestiture) partially offset by expense deleverage on lower Joybird delivered sales
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.81 versus $0.36 in the prior year period, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $1.26 versus $0.92 last year in the comparable period, both of which include a $0.16 impact from favorable discrete tax items

Retail Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% compared to the year ago period driven by acquired and new stores
      • Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of new and acquired stores) decreased 2%, a sequential improvement, as lower traffic was partially offset by higher conversion rates, average ticket, and design sales. During the quarter, same-store sales trends were strongest in April with positive comps
    • Delivered sales increased 9% to $270 million, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin was 16.7% versus 13.1%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 13.9% versus 13.1%, driven by the positive impact of acquisitions

Wholesale Segment:

  • Sales:
    • Sales decreased 2% to $393 million versus last year, driven by modest declines across most of the businesses
  • Operating Margin:
    • GAAP operating margin was 9.4% versus 2.5%
      • Adjusted(1) operating margin was 10.1% versus 8.5%, driven by 150 bps from our casegoods business, primarily due to favorable inventory adjustments and pricing before the divestiture

Corporate & Other:

  • Joybird written sales increased 2%, driven by new retail stores and Joybird delivered sales decreased 10% to $32 million on lower delivered volume
  • Corporate & Other adjusted(1) operating loss increased versus the prior year, primarily due to expense deleverage on lower Joybird delivered sales. On a GAAP basis, we recorded a $20 million goodwill impairment on our Joybird business reflecting near-term impacts of the current macro backdrop, which have disproportionately impacted the Joybird consumer

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2026:

  • Ended the quarter with $303 million in cash(3) and no external debt
  • Generated $204 million in cash from operating activities, an increase of 9% versus prior year, including $28 million in the fourth quarter
  • Paid $86 million for acquisitions, primarily related to the 15-store acquisition of the retail business in the Southeast U.S.
  • Invested $76 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to La-Z-Boy stores (new stores and remodels), manufacturing-related investments, and spending related to our distribution and home delivery transformation
  • Returned approximately $85 million to shareholders, including $47 million in share repurchases and $38 million in dividends, which was our fifth consecutive year of 10% increases

Share Repurchase Authorization:

  • In April, reflecting continued confidence in the company's ability to sustainably grow the business, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program of $300 million, replacing the prior program

Conference Call:
La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (888) 506-0062; international callers may use (973) 528-0011. Enter Participant Access Code: 106726.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at https://ir.la-z-boy.com/events. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 54076. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

About La-Z-Boy:
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business-from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of nearly 380 La-Z-Boy stores, including 230 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 15 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 10,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

Notes:

(1)Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 exclude:

  • a $20.0 million pre-tax, or $0.49 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our Joybird reporting unit.
  • a $7.6 million pre-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share, gain related to sale-leaseback transactions of four retail locations.
  • a $3.6 million pre-tax, or $0.08 per diluted share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions with $2.4 million included in operating income and $1.2 million included in non-operating income.
  • a $0.5 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to legal costs in connection with our disposal of a portion of our wholesale casegoods business.
  • a $0.2 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.
  • a $0.1 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to severance costs associated with our distribution and home delivery transformation.

Adjusted amounts for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 exclude:

  • a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.49 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our United Kingdom ("U.K.") wholesale and manufacturing businesses.
  • a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions.
  • a $0.3 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2026 exclude:

  • a $20.0 million pre-tax, or $0.48 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our Joybird reporting unit.
  • a $7.6 million pre-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share, gain related to sale-leaseback transactions of four retail locations.
  • a $7.0 million pre-tax, or $0.17 per diluted share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions with $5.8 million included in operating income and $1.2 million included in non-operating income.
  • a $2.3 million pre-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share, charge related to accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers.
  • a $1.4 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.
  • a $0.4 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, charge related to our disposal of a portion of our wholesale casegoods business.

Adjusted amounts for full fiscal 2025 exclude:

  • a $20.6 million pre-tax, or $0.48 per diluted share, charge related to the goodwill impairment in our U.K. wholesale and manufacturing businesses.
  • a $3.2 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per share, charge related to U.K. supply chain optimization actions.
  • a $1.2 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, purchase accounting charge related to acquisitions completed in prior periods, all included in operating income.

Please refer to the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information" for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, acquisitions, divestitures, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2026 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Adjusted Financial Measures:
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, goodwill impairment charges, sale-leaseback gains, supply chain optimization charges or gains, business realignment charges or gains, purchase accounting charges, and distribution and home delivery transformation charges. Sale-leaseback gains in Fiscal 2026 are the result of the sale of the buildings and related fixed assets of four Retail stores. The supply chain optimization charges in Fiscal 2026 include severance costs, the write-down of inventory and the reclassification of accumulated foreign currency translation, all of which relate to the closure of our U.K. manufacturing operations. The business realignment charges in Fiscal 2026 include a gain on sale of casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets, the impairment of casegoods inventory held for sale, accelerated lease expense and other one-time minimal costs associated with discontinuing a portion of this business. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets and incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. The distribution and home delivery transformation charges in Fiscal 2026 include accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges and goodwill impairment charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges and goodwill impairment charges are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, business realignment charges, and supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being opened or closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes sale-leaseback transactions due to the infrequent nature of such transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company's operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



Quarter Ended


Year Ended

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025


4/25/2026


4/26/2025

Sales


$ 570,338


$ 570,871


$ 2,126,635


$ 2,109,207

Cost of sales


307,583


319,809


1,190,034


1,182,789

Gross profit


262,755


251,062


936,601


926,418

Selling, general and administrative expense


201,558


200,954


787,427


770,000

Goodwill impairment


19,967


20,581


19,967


20,581

Operating income


41,230


29,527


129,207


135,837

Interest expense


(135)


(134)


(524)


(545)

Interest income


2,525


3,258


11,880


14,877

Other income (expense), net


(520)


(635)


(1,758)


(3,035)

Income before income taxes


43,100


32,016


138,805


147,134

Income tax expense


9,276


16,666


35,894


46,182

Net income


33,824


15,350


102,911


100,952

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(551)


(419)


(926)


(1,396)

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


$ 33,273


$ 14,931


$ 101,985


$ 99,556










Basic weighted average common shares


40,589


41,208


40,982


41,601

Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share


$ 0.82


$ 0.36


$ 2.49


$ 2.39










Diluted weighted average common shares


40,923


41,942


41,341


42,345

Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share


$ 0.81


$ 0.36


$ 2.47


$ 2.35

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025

Current assets





Cash and equivalents


$ 303,213


$ 328,449

Receivables, net of allowance of $5,196 at 4/25/2026 and $5,042 at 4/26/2025


131,039


139,533

Inventories, net


218,445


255,285

Assets held for sale


20,209


-

Other current assets


101,008


82,421

Total current assets


773,914


805,688

Property, plant and equipment, net


356,717


339,212

Goodwill


243,300


205,590

Other intangible assets, net


77,582


51,161

Right of use lease asset


520,726


452,848

Other long-term assets, net


70,096


67,663

Total assets


$ 2,042,335


$ 1,922,162






Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$ 101,875


$ 95,984

Lease liabilities, short-term


88,762


80,592

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


239,258


244,215

Total current liabilities


429,895


420,791

Lease liability, long-term


475,526


410,265

Other long-term liabilities


74,240


59,130

Shareholders' Equity





Preferred shares - 5,000 authorized; none issued


-


-

Common shares, $1.00 par value - 150,000 authorized; 40,349 outstanding at 4/25/2026 and
41,164 outstanding at 4/26/2025


40,349


41,164

Capital in excess of par value


400,752


385,601

Retained earnings


610,423


597,432

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,527)


(3,574)

Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity


1,049,997


1,020,623

Noncontrolling interests


12,677


11,353

Total equity


1,062,674


1,031,976

Total liabilities and equity


$ 2,042,335


$ 1,922,162

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


$ 102,911


$ 100,952

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities





(Gain)/loss on disposal and impairment of assets


(7,287)


1,998

(Gain)/loss on sale of investments


(377)


(235)

Provision for doubtful accounts


463


851

Depreciation and amortization


47,440


46,667

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets


84,436


76,964

Equity-based compensation expense


15,688


17,400

Goodwill impairment


19,967


20,581

Change in deferred taxes


18,263


5,116

Change in receivables


1,365


(1,906)

Change in inventories


26,323


12,792

Change in other assets


(10,728)


8,701

Change in payables


4,052


(2,066)

Change in lease liabilities


(84,233)


(78,609)

Change in other liabilities


(14,177)


(21,935)

Net cash provided by operating activities


204,106


187,271






Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from disposals of assets


26,083


412

Capital expenditures


(76,306)


(74,280)

Purchases of investments


(3,713)


(6,990)

Proceeds from sales of investments


1,751


11,994

Acquisitions


(86,423)


(29,525)

Net cash used for investing activities


(138,608)


(98,389)






Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on finance lease liabilities


(918)


(663)

Payments for debt issuance costs


(784)


-

Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes


(4,227)


12,350

Repurchases of common stock


(47,270)


(77,930)

Dividends paid to shareholders


(37,947)


(34,955)

Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)


-


(1,414)

Net cash used for financing activities


(91,146)


(102,612)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


412


1,081

Change in cash and cash equivalents


(25,236)


(12,649)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


328,449


341,098

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 303,213


$ 328,449






Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities





Capital expenditures included in payables


$ 9,467


$ 7,234



(1)

Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION



Quarter Ended


Year Ended

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025


4/25/2026


4/26/2025

Sales









Wholesale segment:









Sales to external customers


$ 267,510


$ 286,883


$ 1,038,789


$ 1,056,914

Intersegment sales


125,714


115,141


443,423


422,905

Wholesale segment sales


393,224


402,024


1,482,212


1,479,819










Retail segment sales


269,560


246,769


950,687


898,370










Corporate and Other:









Sales to external customers


33,268


37,219


137,159


153,923

Intersegment sales


1,481


1,799


6,591


6,552

Corporate and Other sales


34,749


39,018


143,750


160,475










Eliminations


(127,195)


(116,940)


(450,014)


(429,457)

Consolidated sales


$ 570,338


$ 570,871


$ 2,126,635


$ 2,109,207










Operating Income (Loss)









Wholesale segment


$ 36,844


$ 10,120


$ 110,189


$ 82,213

Retail segment


45,021


32,414


108,484


105,417

Corporate and Other


(40,635)


(13,007)


(89,466)


(51,793)

Consolidated operating income


$ 41,230


$ 29,527


$ 129,207


$ 135,837

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

Fiscal 2026

Fiscal Quarter Ended


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


7/26/2025


10/25/2025


1/24/2026


4/25/2026

Sales


$ 492,229


$ 522,480


$ 541,588


$ 570,338

Cost of sales


283,032


291,342


308,077


307,583

Gross profit


209,197


231,138


233,511


262,755

Selling, general and administrative expense


187,210


194,959


203,700


201,558

Goodwill impairment


-


-


-


19,967

Operating income


21,987


36,179


29,811


41,230

Interest expense


(120)


(110)


(159)


(135)

Interest income


3,108


3,549


2,698


2,525

Other income (expense), net


(585)


(54)


(599)


(520)

Income before income taxes


24,390


39,564


31,751


43,100

Income tax expense


6,093


10,574


9,951


9,276

Net income


18,297


28,990


21,800


33,824

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(93)


(132)


(150)


(551)

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


$ 18,204


$ 28,858


$ 21,650


$ 33,273

Diluted weighted average common shares


41,425


41,387


41,485


40,923

Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share


$ 0.44


$ 0.70


$ 0.52


$ 0.81


Fiscal 2025

Fiscal Quarter Ended


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)


(13 weeks)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


7/27/2024


10/26/2024


1/25/2025


4/26/2025

Sales


$ 495,532


$ 521,027


$ 521,777


$ 570,871

Cost of sales


282,189


290,379


290,412


319,809

Gross profit


213,343


230,648


231,365


251,062

Selling, general and administrative expense


180,973


191,876


196,197


200,954

Goodwill impairment


-


-


-


20,581

Operating income


32,370


38,772


35,168


29,527

Interest expense


(210)


(99)


(102)


(134)

Interest income


4,424


3,730


3,465


3,258

Other income (expense), net


(618)


(1,879)


97


(635)

Income before income taxes


35,966


40,524


38,628


32,016

Income tax expense


9,162


10,671


9,683


16,666

Net income


26,804


29,853


28,945


15,350

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(645)


184


(516)


(419)

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


$ 26,159


$ 30,037


$ 28,429


$ 14,931

Diluted weighted average common shares


42,564


42,154


42,103


41,942

Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share


$ 0.61


$ 0.71


$ 0.68


$ 0.36

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES



Quarter Ended


Year Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025


4/25/2026


4/26/2025

GAAP gross profit


$ 262,755


$ 251,062


$ 936,601


$ 926,418

Purchase accounting charges (1)


-


-


552


140

Business realignment charges (2)


42


-


3,061


-

Distribution transformation (3)


60


-


2,278


-

Supply chain optimization charges (4)


2,373


1,123


5,793


1,123

Adjusted gross profit


$ 265,230


$ 252,185


$ 948,285


$ 927,681










GAAP SG&A


$ 201,558


$ 200,954


$ 787,427


$ 770,000

Purchase accounting charges (5)


(199)


(256)


(798)


(1,021)

Business realignment (charges)/gain (6)


(446)


-


3,416


-

Supply chain optimization charges (7)


-


(2,124)


-


(2,124)

Sale-leaseback gain (8)


7,588


-


7,588


-

Adjusted SG&A


$ 208,501


$ 198,574


$ 797,633


$ 766,855










GAAP operating income


$ 41,230


$ 29,527


$ 129,207


$ 135,837

Purchase accounting charges


199


256


1,350


1,161

Business realignment charges/(gain)


488


-


(355)


-

Distribution transformation charges


60


-


2,278


-

Supply chain optimization charges


2,373


3,247


5,793


3,247

Sale-leaseback gain


(7,588)


-


(7,588)


-

Goodwill impairment (9)


19,967


20,581


19,967


20,581

Adjusted operating income


$ 56,729


$ 53,611


$ 150,652


$ 160,826










GAAP income before income taxes


$ 43,100


$ 32,016


$ 138,805


$ 147,134

Purchase accounting charges


199


256


1,350


1,161

Business realignment charges/(gain)


488


-


(355)


-

Distribution transformation charges


60


-


2,278


-

Supply chain optimization charges (10)


3,585


3,247


7,005


3,247

Sale-leaseback gain


(7,588)


-


(7,588)


-

Goodwill impairment


19,967


20,581


19,967


20,581

Adjusted income before income taxes


$ 59,811


$ 56,100


$ 161,462


$ 172,123



(1)

Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.

(2)

Impairment charge to adjust inventory to its fair value for the upholstery portion of our wholesale casegoods business, which was sold during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

(3)

Includes accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and costs associated with exiting former distribution centers.

(4)

Fiscal 2026 includes severance costs and charges to write-off remaining inventory related to closure of U.K. manufacturing operations. Fiscal 2025 includes severance costs related to manufacturing optimization actions in the U.K.

(5)

Includes amortization of intangible assets.

(6)

The fourth quarter includes accelerated lease expense and legal-related costs in connection with our planned disposal of a portion of our wholesale casegoods business. Fiscal 2026 also includes gain on sale of casegoods headquarters building and related fixed assets.

(7)

Fiscal 2025 includes the impairment of fixed assets and our customer relationship intangible asset in the U.K.

(8)

Includes gain on sale from sale-leaseback transactions of four Retail stores.

(9)

Fiscal 2026 includes impairment in Joybird reporting unit and fiscal 2025 includes impairment in U.K. reporting unit.

(10)

Fiscal 2026 includes adjustments to operating income along with currency translation adjustments reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income to net income due to the closure of our manufacturing operations in the U.K.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES



Quarter Ended


Year Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


4/25/2026


4/26/2025


4/25/2026


4/26/2025

GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


$ 33,273


$ 14,931


$ 101,985


$ 99,556

Purchase accounting charges


199


256


1,350


1,161

Tax effect of purchase accounting


(48)


(79)


(347)


(317)

Business realignment charges/(gain)


488


-


(355)


-

Tax effect of business realignment


(117)


-


91


-

Distribution transformation charges


60


-


2,278


-

Tax effect of distribution transformation


(14)


-


(585)


-

Supply chain optimization charges


3,585


3,247


7,005


3,247

Tax effect of supply chain optimization


-


(545)


-


(483)

Sale-leaseback gain


(7,588)


-


(7,588)


-

Tax effect of sale-leaseback gain


1,814


-


1,948


-

Goodwill impairment


19,967


20,581


19,967


20,581

Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated


$ 51,619


$ 38,392


$ 125,749


$ 123,745










GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")


$ 0.81


$ 0.36


$ 2.47


$ 2.35

Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share


0.01


-


0.02


0.02

Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share


0.01


-


-


-

Distribution transformation charges, net of tax, per share


-


-


0.04


-

Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share


0.08


0.07


0.17


0.07

Sale-leaseback gain, net of tax, per share


(0.14)


-


(0.14)


-

Goodwill impairment, net of tax, per share


0.49


0.49


0.48


0.48

Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")


$ 1.26


$ 0.92


$ 3.04


$ 2.92

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION



Quarter Ended


Year Ended

(Amounts in thousands)


4/25/2026


% of sales


4/26/2025


% of sales


4/25/2026


% of sales


4/26/2025


% of sales

GAAP operating income (loss)

















Wholesale segment


$ 36,844


9.4 %


$ 10,120


2.5 %


$ 110,189


7.4 %


$ 82,213


5.6 %

Retail segment


45,021


16.7 %


32,414


13.1 %


108,484


11.4 %


105,417


11.7 %

Corporate and Other


(40,635)


N/M


(13,007)


N/M


(89,466)


N/M


(51,793)


N/M

Consolidated GAAP operating income


$ 41,230


7.2 %


$ 29,527


5.2 %


$ 129,207


6.1 %


$ 135,837


6.4 %


















Adjusted items affecting operating income

















Wholesale segment


$ 2,920




$ 23,885




$ 7,715




$ 24,052



Retail segment


(7,588)




-




(7,036)




140



Corporate and Other


20,167




199




20,766




797



Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income


$ 15,499




$ 24,084




$ 21,445




$ 24,989




















Adjusted operating income (loss)

















Wholesale segment


$ 39,764


10.1 %


$ 34,005


8.5 %


$ 117,904


8.0 %


$ 106,265


7.2 %

Retail segment


37,433


13.9 %


32,414


13.1 %


101,448


10.7 %


105,557


11.7 %

Corporate and Other


(20,468)


N/M


(12,808)


N/M


(68,700)


N/M


(50,996)


N/M

Consolidated adjusted operating income


$ 56,729


9.9 %


$ 53,611


9.4 %


$ 150,652


7.1 %


$ 160,826


7.6 %


















N/M - Not Meaningful

















SOURCE La-Z-Boy Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
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