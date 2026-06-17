TOKYO, June 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") today announced that it will expand its work with OpenAI*1 to accelerate AI-driven modernization and cybersecurity. The work combines OpenAI's frontier AI technology with Hitachi's domain expertise and know-how in supporting mission-critical systems and social infrastructure to accelerate AI transformation (AX) for customers and society.Working together, the two companies' FDE teams will leverage OpenAI's AI agent "Codex" to analyze the source code of mission-critical legacy systems and work to establish an AI-driven modernization approach that supports safe migration through enhanced visibility into system design. Based on this approach, Hitachi aims to develop solutions to support the modernization of core systems and to roll them out sequentially across a wide range of industries, starting with financial institutions.Hitachi also plans to gain access to OpenAI's AI models for cybersecurity through OpenAI's "Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC)"*2. As part of OpenAI's Japan Cyber Action Plan, this initiative aims to responsibly provide advanced AI capabilities to trusted defenders and help strengthen cyber resilience in Japan's critical sectors. Under OpenAI's Daybreak-based, defense-focused framework, Hitachi will explore the use of these models for legitimate defensive purposes, such as remediation and validation, with appropriate safeguards, governance, and human oversight.Through this initiative, Hitachi's Cyber CoE, its cybersecurity expert organization, will act as "Customer Zero," practicing these efforts internally to validate Hitachi-provided systems and applying the insights gained to further strengthen cybersecurity.Hitachi will apply the insights gained through these initiatives to enhance its FDE capabilities in modernization and cybersecurity, while further enhancing HMAX by Hitachi ("HMAX"), its next generation AI solution suite for social infrastructure.Through these initiatives, Hitachi will support customers in building and operating resilient systems and help advance AX in social infrastructure.*1 Hitachi's press release issued on October 21, 2025 Hitachi and OpenAI form strategic partnership centered on global AI data center expansion*2 OpenAI's blog issued on February 5, 2026 Introducing Trusted Access for CyberBackgroundSince signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in October 2025, Hitachi and OpenAI have been exploring the use of OpenAI's frontier AI technology to enhance Hitachi's Lumada solutions, including HMAX. Today, many companies face challenges in advancing AX due to reduced visibility into legacy systems caused by the retirement of experienced engineers andother factors. At the same time, the evolving cybersecurity landscape has made it increasingly urgent to build more advanced defense capabilities. In response to these challenges, Hitachi and OpenAI are now expanding this work with a focus on using AI to help address customer and societal challenges in core system modernization and enhanced cybersecurity.Key initiatives1. Establishing and providing an AI modernization approachTo support legacy system modernization, the FDE teams of Hitachi and OpenAI will work together to combine the advanced analytical capabilities of "Codex", OpenAI's AI agent, with Hitachi's expertise in mission-critical system development. The companies aim to establish a reliable AI-driven approach covering the full process from visualizing high-level specifications based on existing source code to migration testing for new systems. Hitachi's Modernization CoE, which leads and drives the modernization business, will develop AI solutions based on this approach and incorporate them into "Modernization powered by Lumada"*3, with plans to offer them sequentially to customers across a wide range of industries, including financial institutions.*3 Hitachi's press release issued on October 21, 2025 Hitachi Launches "Modernization powered by Lumada" to Transform Core Systems into AI-native Systems2. Validating and strengthening next-generation cybersecurity capabilitiesHitachi plans to access OpenAI's AI models for cybersecurity through Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC). As part of OpenAI's Japan Cyber Action Plan, this initiative aims to responsibly provide advanced AI capabilities to trusted defenders and help strengthen cyber resilience in Japan's critical sectors.Under OpenAI's Daybreak-based, defense-focused framework, Hitachi will explore the use of these models for legitimate defensive purposes, such as vulnerability identification, prioritization, remediation, and validation, with appropriate safeguards, governance, and human oversight. The insights gained will be used to further strengthen cybersecurity.3. Developing practical FDE capabilities and enhancing HMAXThrough this work, Hitachi aims to strengthen its practical FDE capabilities in modernization and cybersecurity. The insights gained through this work will be sequentially integrated into and applied to HMAX, with the Frontier AI Deployment Center, Hitachi's expert organization leading real-world AI deployment, serving as the hub. This will enable Hitachi to continuously enhance HMAX and maximize the value it provides to customers.Comment from Toshiaki Tokunaga, President & CEO, Hitachi, Ltd."Hitachi has long been engaged in developing systems that support mission-critical social infrastructure, with approximately 15,000 systems currently in operation in Japan alone. Modernizing legacy systems and enhancing security are critical management priorities for all enterprises seeking sustainable growth in the age of AI. We are proud to work with OpenAI to address these challenges and drive transformation toward safer and reliable social infrastructure. Hitachi will further deepen its collaboration with OpenAI by leveraging the expertise of both companies' FDEs to continuously enhance Lumada and HMAX, and accelerate AX for customers and society."Comment from Tadao Nagasaki, President, OpenAI Japan, Ltd."Our work with Hitachi is an important step toward enabling the safer and more practical use of AI in Japan's critical industries and social infrastructure. OpenAI is committed to developing and deploying safe and beneficial AI, guided by our mission to ensure that AI benefits everyone. Applying AI to legacy system modernization and defensive cybersecurity is essential to strengthening the business foundations of Japanese enterprises. Through this work, we will help create an environment where companies can use AI with confidence and create new value, while helping AI become a practical force that expands the potential of people and organizations and supports the society of the future."About HMAX & LumadaTrademark Notice: All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.