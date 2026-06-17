Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Wendy Ann Payne & Sterling D. Neblett Named to AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch List

The recognition marks the second consecutive year both advisors have been included on AdvisorHub's Advisors to Watch rankings.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA, CEP and Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP , Co-Founders of Centurion Wealth Management, have been named to AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch - 250 RIAs to Watch list.

AdvisorHub's Advisors to Watch ranking evaluates advisors based on several factors, including the scale of their practice, business growth, and professionalism. To be eligible for consideration, advisors must have at least seven years of experience, oversee a minimum of $150 million in client assets, and maintain a clean regulatory record.

"We're honored to be included on AdvisorHub's 2026 Advisors to Watch list. Being recognized as a Top RIA for the second consecutive year is especially meaningful, and even more so to share that recognition with my co-founder, Wendy. This acknowledgment reflects the dedication of our team and the strong relationships we've built with our clients over the years." - Sterling D. Neblett 6/16/2026

The Advisors to Watch rankings recognize advisors from across the industry who meet AdvisorHub's eligibility requirements and demonstrate growth and professionalism within their practices.

This year's recognition marks the second consecutive year both Payne and Neblett have been named to AdvisorHub's Advisors to Watch rankings. In 2025, Payne was also recognized on AdvisorHub's 100 Women Advisors to Watch list, while Neblett was named to AdvisorHub's Top 250 RIAs to Watch list.

Click here to view the 2026 Advisors to Watch list by AdvisorHub.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is an independent wealth management firm serving entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services, including investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow management, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team helps clients make informed financial decisions and build strategies designed to support their long-term goals.

Important Disclosures:

By clicking the link above, you will leave Centurion Wealth Management's website and enter a third-party site created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. Centurion Wealth Management does not verify, endorse, or imply any affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement with the third party or its affiliates. The opinions expressed by the author(s) are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Centurion Wealth Management.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

Providing the statement above presents a conflict of interest in that the investment adviser has a relationship with the applicable individuals. More specifically, this relationship involves AdvisorHub conferring a recognition upon Centurion Wealth Management's Co-Founders, Sterling Neblett and Wendy Payne, which Sterling acknowledged and expressed gratitude for publicly.

The above-mentioned recognition was announced on June 16, 2026, based on the time period of January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. It was provided by AdvisorHub. Centurion Wealth Management has a reasonable belief that the criteria used to determine the recognition were fair and balanced. Eligibility requirements included, among other factors, a minimum of seven years of experience, at least $150 million in assets under management, and a clean regulatory record. AdvisorHub's methodology also considers factors such as scale of practice, growth, and professionalism.

Clients and prospects should be aware that Centurion Wealth Management did not provide compensation to the provider for the rating or award. The Advisors to Watch - 250 RIAs to Watch ranking is not indicative of future investment performance and does not guarantee that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

To connect with Centurion Wealth's onboarding team, please email info@centurionwealth.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT CENTURION AT TEAM@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-1890. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wendy-ann-payne-and-sterling-d.-neblett-named-to-advisorhubs-2026-ad-1178326