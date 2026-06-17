These projects were awarded last week, and Zefiro subsidiary P&G acted quickly to place bids in order to secure the contracts, adding the Company's near-term docket of environmental remediation work.

With its recently increased operating capacity across a wider geographical range, P&G now has the ability to rapidly capitalize on opportunities as new government funding is released in accordance with ramped-up efforts to plug America's orphaned wells.

As P&G was one of only two bidders on two of the three projects, it is further solidifying its market position as a dominant player in the bidding pool for these contracts, as a fully integrated service provider that has been active in this market since 1970.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") has been awarded the scope of work for three well-remediation projects set to begin in July of 2026 - Lorain 8F, Lorain 11F, and Gallia 6F. These contracts are administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ("ODNR") using federal funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA") which provides an allocation of USD $4.7 billion for plugging orphaned wells across the United States.

An overview of the three new ODNR contracts is provided below:

Lorain 8F: Five orphan wells in Lorain County, Ohio (just west of Cleveland) in the townships of Eaton and Carlisle. One of the wells is being plugged in response to a complaint that was filed in 1989 regarding an idle well, and it was concluded after a 2022 inspection that no responsible party could be identified. ( OhioBuys Page)

Lorain 11F: Six orphan wells plus a water well also located in Lorain County, all in the township of Eaton - which has a population of approximately 5,800. One of these wells was first investigated in 2008 after a report from an area resident who noticed a "gas" odor nearby, and this well ( Weil Lowis #1 ) can now be plugged with the newly available federal funding. ( OhioBuys Page)

Gallia 6F: This is a single orphan well in Springfield township of Gallia county, Ohio, located near the state's borders with Kentucky and West Virginia. (OhioBuys Page)

Management expects that these new ODNR contracts will generate a combined total of approximately USD $2.4 million in revenue for Zefiro, to be realized during the first quarter of Zefiro's 2027 fiscal year (three months ending September 30, 2026). This average rate of nearly USD $200,000 per well is approximately 50% higher than the USD $129,997.93 average awarded plugging cost per well under the ODNR's Orphan Well Program as published in the 2022 Orphan Well Program Annual Report (Link to Report, Page 27).

June 2026: One of P&G's Rigs is Pictured on a Job Site in Ohio, Near the State Line Shared with Michigan

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These three contracts will add to the portfolio of projects that P&G is already performing for the ODNR agency including:

Wood 12F: Second-largest orphan well remediation project in P&G history valued at USD $4.5 million for 37 wells (Press Release)

Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR): Work for this three-year project funded under the Methane Emissions Reduction Program ("MERP") began this month (June 2026) and is slated to generate approximately USD $19.6 million in revenue for Zefiro between the present and May 2029 (Press Release)

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "Our newly expanded capacity is already proving to pay off, as we continue to benefit from the latitude that comes with more rigs and a larger workforce. Zefiro's ability to promptly begin work after bidding on projects enables us to take full advantage of the IIJA funds that are continuing to be deployed by states that have orphaned wells. The calendar year of 2026 is proving to be quite prosperous for Zefiro as we take on new contracts, enter new markets, and continue to do more and more business with a management team that is aligned, focused, and motivated to drive growth."

"Being awarded these three contracts with so few competing bids is truly a testament to the strength of our market presence in Ohio", said Luke Plants, Chief Executive Officer of P&G and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Zefiro. "Very few U.S. environmental services companies have the bandwidth to perform plug-and-abandonment work at a rate that can keep up with how rapidly government funding is being released. As this pace continues to pick up, we are diligently ensuring that our crews and equipment are fully utilized, while seeking to make strategic additions to our fleet and crew size as necessary. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to add more ODNR projects to our portfolio, as we help to create safer and cleaner communities throughout the Great Lakes region."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a North American environmental services company focused on strategically addressing asset retirement obligations and reducing methane emissions. With fully integrated operations, Zefiro quantifies emissions from oil/gas operations, provides turnkey decommissioning services, and generates carbon offsets. Zefiro's suite of solutions takes a holistic approach to generating cost-effective and stable energy, while eliminating negative environmental impacts.

For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Outcomes from the contracts mentioned in the press release; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301818

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.