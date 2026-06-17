Following the company's official rebrand, Fox ESS will establish a dedicated brand area at its booth in Europe for the first time. Designed to connect directly with visitors, the new space delivers an elevated, campaign-led experience, supported by rebranded gifts and a stronger focus on the story behind the company's next chapter in energy storage and solar power. At the heart of this year's showcase is the Champion's Choice campaign, which combines the credibility of sports champions with recognition from prestigious organizations. After the campaign's first stop in Australia, Fox ESS signed ...

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