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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 12:07
6,850 Euro
+1,33 % +0,090
Branche
Software
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HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
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6,7306,75011:49
6,7406,74511:49
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 11:26 Uhr
120 Leser
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Hacksaw Gaming Enters Partnership with Casino.si In Slovenia

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has partnered with Casino.si, bringing its distinctive slot portfolio to players at the operator's platform in the locally licensed Slovenian market.

Casino.si is operated by Casinò Portorož, one of the country's most established gaming brands. With origins dating back to 1913, Grand Casino Portorož is the oldest casino in Slovenia and a cornerstone of the nation's gambling heritage.

The launch of Casino.si represents a major milestone for Slovenia's regulated iGaming landscape, becoming the country's only officially licensed online casino platform following the award of a government concession in 2025.

Casino.si combines a strong focus on innovation, security and regulatory excellence with a modern, player-first digital experience.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"As the first licensed online casino in the market, this partnership gives us a unique opportunity to bring our distinctive content to players in the locally licensed Slovenian market."

Ksenija Bezek, Head of Online Operations at Casino.si:
"We're proud to partner with Hacksaw Gaming as we continue to shape Slovenia's online gaming landscape. Their distinctive portfolio and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision to deliver a premium, engaging experience built on trust, quality and continuous innovation."

The partnership marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's continued international growth, as the company grows its footprint and delivers innovative, player-focused content to new audiences worldwide.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH CASINO.SI IN SLOVENIA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-enters-partnership-with-casino.si-in-slovenia-1178494

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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