China-based Dunext has unveiled a 261 kWh commercial and industrial (C&I) storage system, expanding its PowerHill product portfolio. The PowerHill 261 kWh sits above the existing PowerHill 215 kWh and 233 kWh models, further extending the company's offering for distributed energy storage applications in C&l settings. According to the company, the new system is designed to simplify deployment and operation across the full lifecycle, from installation and commissioning to daily operation and maintenance. "This product is designed to reduce complexity from installation and commissioning to daily ...

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