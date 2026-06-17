Researchers from the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) have fabricated a shingled photovoltaic module that can be combined with thermoelectric generators (TEGs) and allow efficient PV-TEG waste-heat energy recovery. TEGs can convert heat into electricity through the "Seebeck effect," which occurs when a temperature difference between two different semiconductors produces a voltage difference between two substances. The devices are commonly used for industrial applications to convert excess heat into electricity. However, their high costs and limited performance have thus far limited their ...

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