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ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 12:02 Uhr
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PROXYNET INC.: Proxyway Awards the Top Proxy Server Providers of 2026

The awards cover five categories ranging from scalability to cost effectiveness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Proxyway, the independent analyst of the web data collection industry, has announced its annual Proxy Service Awards. They celebrate outstanding proxy server providers.

The awards follow Proxyway's market report that overviews the market and benchmarks 13 major proxy server providers.

The Winners of 2026 Proxy Service Awards

The 2026 edition nominated providers in five categories:

  1. Best All-Rounder - given to a company whose services are easy to recommend to most users. The award went to Decodo for its performant, yet still affordable proxy networks further enhanced by the provider's eye for user experience.

  2. Best Value Provider - awarded to the provider which delivers exceptional value for the price. Evomi claimed the nomination thanks to its uniquely modular pricing model.

  3. Most Scalable Provider - went to a provider that proved its capacity to service the largest enterprise or AI customers. Oxylabs took the award by outscaling everyone while retaining top tier quality.

  4. Most Flexible Provider - reserved for a company whose functionality can accommodate even elaborate needs. DataImpulse's proxy management tools handed it the win.

  5. Newcomer of the Year - recognizes new entrants with remarkable qualities. This year's award went to Byteful for its technical capabilities in building the proxy infrastructure and the surrounding platform.

Why Do Proxy Service Awards Matter?

The proxy server market has become more fragmented and crowded than ever. Proxyway's awards help to surface outstanding providers, serving as a seal of quality for customers and as inspiration for other market participants.

Contact Information

Adam Dubois
Co-Founder
info@proxyway.com

SOURCE: PROXYNET INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proxyway-awards-the-top-proxy-server-providers-of-2026-1178491

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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