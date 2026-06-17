Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") restaurant location in the city of Tsawwassen this Thursday, June 18th, at 1200 56th Street, Delta, British Columbia, with the grand opening scheduled for July 3rd. The opening of our newest franchised location reinforces Yolk's disciplined, asset-light growth strategy as the brand expands to new urban and suburban markets in its home province. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch. This marks the seventh (7th) open location for Yolks Breakfast and its fourth (4th) in Western Canada.

Happy Belly 1

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Tsawwassen, a growing and affluent beachside community in Delta, British Columbia, offers an exceptional opportunity for a breakfast restaurant thanks to its strong local customer base, high household incomes, active retiree and family population, and steady flow of visitors. Its location near the BC Ferries Tsawwassen terminal, Tsawwassen Mills, beaches, parks, golf, and cross-border travel routes creates consistent demand from residents, shoppers, commuters, tourists, and ferry passengers alike. With its coastal lifestyle, destination appeal, and need for welcoming daytime dining, Tsawwassen is ideally positioned to support a high-quality breakfast and brunch concept like Yolks that serves both the local community and travellers passing through.

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"As one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding sectors within the restaurant industry, breakfast continues to surge in popularity, an opportunity we have leaned into since acquiring Yolks," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Following a series of successful Yolks launches in Ontario and Quebec, we are excited to return to the brand's home province to open our seventh location. Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in our expansion strategy for Yolks Breakfast as we continue integrating our breakfast, brunch, and lunch brand into our accelerated franchising framework.

"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Yolks Breakfast was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly and it is anticipated that our franchising program will continue to deliver new franchised locations that will drive both top line and bottom-line profitability for Happy Belly.



"Our portfolio continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, further strengthening Happy Belly's position as a growing consolidator of emerging food brands. With multiple concepts advancing through various stages of development, construction, and operation, our broader portfolio now includes 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations. We continue our corporate mission to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.