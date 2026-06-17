Spain recorded 397 hours of negative prices between January and March, a figure far exceeding the 48 hours logged in the same period in 2025 and approaching that year's annual total of 555 hours. The surge in solar generation amid stagnant demand was the main driver of this trend, particularly during midday hours. A clear example occurred on February 21, when prices fell to -€58.60 (-$67.99)/MWh between 12:00 and 12:45 CET, coinciding with solar generation of 15.6 GW and demand of 24.6 GW. Without corrective measures, Spain's progress in renewables could slow, as generators are forced to curtail ...

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