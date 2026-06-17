WISE S.p.A., a pioneering medical device company specializing in advanced implantable electrodes for neuromonitoring, neuromodulation, and brain-computer interface (BCI), today announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed Series D financing round totaling €30 million. The round was joined by ENEA Tech and Biomedical, an Italian foundation dedicated to innovation and technology transfer in the biomedical sector, which enters WISE's investor base as a strategic partner. This final closing builds on the first closing of the round completed in June 2024, which included a venture debt facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB) supported by InvestEU, alongside an equity investment from new investor Wallaby S.p.A. the family office of the Scagliarini family (GVS S.p.A.) and existing financial partners New Frontier S.r.l., Eureka Venture SGR, and Indaco Ventures SGR.

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WCS: wise cortical strip

Accelerating the Heron Lead to Clinical Adoption

The primary use of the proceeds is to advance the development and clinical adoption of the Heron lead, WISE's flagship product for spinal cord stimulation (SCS). The Heron lead is the first SCS lead designed to deliver targeted, directional stimulation through a minimally invasive percutaneous implant technique uniquely combining the therapeutic precision of surgical paddle leads with the lower procedural burden of cylindrical leads. This dual advantage translates into higher energy efficiency, better anatomical coverage, improved neural signal sensing, and reduced lead migration, representing a significant step forward in the treatment of chronic pain.

Proceeds will fund the Heron lead's regulatory certification pathway and first-in-human study, while also driving the commercial scale-up of WISE's full electrode portfolio across target markets.

A Differentiated Platform for Next-Generation Neurotechnology

WISE's proprietary Supersonic Technology enables the production of implantable electrodes and BCI systems consisting of stretchable electronic circuits integrated into ultra-thin elastomeric foils. Compared to conventional rigid electrodes, WISE's devices deliver superior tissue conformability, softness, and adhesion qualities that are critical to both safety and therapeutic efficacy in neuromonitoring and neurostimulation applications. These unique characteristics of WISE's technology also enable enhanced precision in neural signal acquisition and stimulation, positioning WISE at the forefront of next-generation neural interfacing.

Alongside the Heron lead, the round will support expanded commercialization of the WISE Cortical Strip (WCS), the first soft, stretchable electrode for intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) during brain tumor and epilepsy surgeries. The WCS holds CE mark under MDR the first cortical strip for IONM to achieve this certification as well as FDA clearance and is commercially available in Europe, USA, and Australia.

Strengthening WISE's Governance

The round's closing also brings the appointment of Laura Iris Ferro as Chairperson of the company and the addition of Giuseppe Corvino to the Board of Directors. Laura Iris Ferro is one of the most prominent leaders in Italian and European biotech: founder of Gentium, a Nasdaq-listed company acquired in 2014 by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a transaction worth approximately USD 1 billion, she is today President and co-founder of Bio4Dreams and holds leadership and investment roles across numerous innovative companies in the Life Sciences sector.

"The oversubscription of this Series D round is a testament to the strength of what our team has built in technology, in medical research, and in our relationships with clinicians and partners," said Luca Ravagnan, Chief Executive Officer of WISE. "Welcoming ENEA Tech and Biomedical into our investor base strengthens our mission to bring genuinely transformative neurotechnology to patients worldwide. With the Heron lead, we are targeting a multi-billion-euro market with a product that addresses a long-lasting unmet clinical need. This financing gives us the resources to complete the journey from bench to bedside."

"WISE represents a compelling convergence of advanced materials science, neuroscience, and clinical innovation," commented Laura Iris Ferro, Chairperson of WISE. "Welcoming ENEA Tech and Biomedical on board is a testament to the strength of what WISE has built. I am proud to help the company scale its technology and bring high-impact solutions to patients with neurological conditions and chronic pain."

About Wise Spa and Enea Tech and Biomedical

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Contacts:

Media

WISE S.p.A.

Dr. Luca Ravagnan, CEO

Tel: +39 02 8496 2910

Email: info@wiseneuro.com

www.wiseneuro.com