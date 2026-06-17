Nexus Advisory Founder to Advise on UK-US Policy Landscape as Firm Deepens European Presence

SRM, a trusted advisory firm serving financial institutions globally, has appointed James Cecil, founder and director of London-based Nexus Advisory, to its International Advisory Board.

A trusted voice in UK-US defense and geopolitical networks, Cecil founded Nexus Advisory in 2017, building it into a government relations and strategic communications firm with reach across Europe, the US, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

As SRM continues to expand its SRM Europe practice, Cecil's appointment adds a government relations and geopolitical dimension the board hasn't previously had. Where most of the organization's International Advisory Board members bring operational depth in financial services, Cecil's expertise sits at the intersection of political access, policy intelligence, and international business introductions.

"Our clients are making long-term decisions in an environment being shaped as much by policy as it is by technology," said Brad Downs, CEO of SRM and Chairman of SRM Europe.

"James has spent his career building relationships and navigating complex environments across governments, militaries, and industries on both sides of the Atlantic. We are thrilled to have his perspective as we continue to expand our work in the UK and Europe."

Cecil is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, and served as an infantry officer in the UK Armed Forces for six years before leaving with the rank of Captain. He has worked in several roles in UK politics and was elected to London borough government in 2006.

"There is a shared curiosity by US and UK financial institutions to understand what is happening in both policy environments," said Cecil. "I've spent my career working at that intersection, and I look forward to bringing that experience to this accomplished group of leaders at SRM and SRM Europe."

About SRM

SRM is a global advisory and execution firm that helps financial institutions and fintechs modernize with confidence. For more than 30 years, SRM has gone beyond traditional consulting by uniting strategy, technology, and execution under one roof and one partner-bringing clarity to complexity and momentum to transformation.

SRM consultants and practitioners' pair deep industry expertise with a bias for action, helping organizations modernize payments, optimize vendor sourcing, shape enterprise strategy, accelerate M&A integration, and deploy transformative technologies. SRM is built to activate what's next, empowering clients to unlock growth, improve performance, and strengthen the institutions that strengthen communities-fueling their resilience, competitiveness, and capacity to sustain a diverse, thriving financial ecosystem for generations to come.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260617279373/en/

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Media Contact:

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The Fletcher Group

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